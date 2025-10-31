Photo Hanoi ’25 | Workshop “Wet plate collodion with Boris Zuliani”

09 am – 12 pm, Sun 09 Nov 2025

S+ Six Senses Space

168 Trấn Vũ, Hà Nội

Registration link (Max 6 people)

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

At the workshop, Boris Zuliani will share with participants the steps involved in wet plate collodion photography—a process that originated in the 19th century and requires a deep understanding of chemistry and delicate craftsmanship. Participants will also have the opportunity to experiment with this photographic technique under the artist’s direct guidance.

Language: English & Vietnamese

Workshop “Wet plate collodion with Boris Zuliani” is part of the International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi ’25

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

