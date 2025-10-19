Opening: 06 pm, Sat 25 Oct 2025

Exhibition: 09:30 am – 08:30 pm, 25 Oct – 25 Nov 2025

Ka Koncept Store

3 Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Chau & Co Gallery:

Ka Koncept, Chau & Co Gallery, TiA Talent and Clynk & Drink proudly present the multi-sensory exhibition “Reflections of Infinity”, showcasing water photography and ptinted silk scarf collection by French artist Eric Sanger Monteros, curated by Chau & Co Gallery & TiA Talent, along with the premium wine collection “Currents of Emotions: Dialogue between Water & Wine” introduced by Clynk & Drink and the aquatic perfume line selected by Ka Koncept Hanoi. Amidst the vibrant and fast-paced rhythm of modern life, we hope that the purest inspirations drawn from the essence of nature, especially water in its various forms, will allow viewers to rediscover “Overflowing Emotions Evoked through Every Sense,” and awaken an infinite connection and a tender harmony with nature, as well as with the quiet joy and stillness within our soul.

Water, in his photography, is more than just a subject—it is a metaphor, a medium, and a mirror to the human experience. Its fluidity speaks to the transient nature of life, constantly shifting yet always present. By focusing on water’s reflective and refractive qualities, he explores the delicate interplay between reality and abstraction, challenging the viewer to look beyond the surface. His commitment to capturing water without digital manipulation underscores an authenticity that aligns with its organic, unrepeatable nature—each ripple, wave, or reflection captures a fleeting moment that will never exist again in the same way. In this sense, his work becomes a meditation on time, perception, and the unseen forces that shape our world.

If water is the central theme of Eric Sanger Monteros’s photographic series Reflections of Infinity, embodying an interwoven spectrum between stillness and intensity—then wine, is “another current” carrying within it the story of terroir, time, and the emotions of those who savor it. With this special event, we wish for the audiences to not only enjoy art through sight, but also to experience wine through taste. Through Clynk & Drink’s refined selections, each bottle of wine becomes a fluid artwork that engages in direct dialogue with Eric Sanger Monteros’s photography, creating unique highlights and forming a captivating story about the parallels between visual arts and the art of taste.

In the photography of Eric Sanger Monteros, water emerges as a symbol of transformation — both a mirror reflecting existence and a current that nourishes all forms of life. This very spirit becomes the inspiration for Ka Koncept to curate a scented space where four fragrances from four different nations converge in a shared language: water. The four fragrances selected by Ka not only represent distinct cultural perspectives but also embody unique interpretations of water — as a nurturing, reflective, and transformative element, which also forms the soul of this exhibition.

The exhibition takes place from October 25, 2025 to November 25, 2025 (with an opening reception at 6:00 p.m. on October 25 for invited guests only) at Ka Koncept Store – No. 3 Hai Ba Trung, Hoan Kiem Ward, Hanoi and is open to public with free admission. The exhibition is co-sponsored by Palinoia – a media production service provider for individuals and businesses based in Paris, France, focusing on products that possess artistic value and withstand the test of time.

Eric Sanger Monteros

Eric Sanger Monteros, born in 1960 in Neuilly-sur- Seine, France, is a photographer whose passion for photography began at the age of sixteen. While his career initially led him into civil engineering, his true artistic calling has always guided him. Over the years, revolutionary technical advancements expanded his artistic horizons. The ability to endlessly refine his photos, memorize shooting parameters, significant improvements in equipment for low-light conditions, and advancements in optics offered new possibilities. He could now dedicate hours to perfecting his shots, understanding underlying mechanisms, and refining his artistic approach.

Artistic Projects

2025

“The Quiet Fold”, a short film released in July 2025, marks a distinctive collaboration between Japanese contemporary dancer Mary Katakura and artist Eric Sanger Monteros.

2024

In December 2024, his work was presented at the Wa Fair — an artistic event held at the Belleval Hotel in central Paris, together with 4 other artists.

2023

Group exhibition during the Rencontres d’Arles photography festival (July, 2023) in Arles, France.

2020

Solo exhibition during the Fantazia Festival (August, 2020) at the Montigny Castle in Yonne, France.

2017-2019

Eric Sanger Monteros’ water-themed images inspired “Water Projection”, a performance created with conductor Nicolas Kruger and pianist Mara Dobre. This show featured Philippe Hersant’s “Ephemerals and Haikus” piano pieces and was presented in Paris (2017), Croix (2018), Cluj and Brașov in Romania (2019).

