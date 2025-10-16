The Tender Spot – Watch and Talk with Filmmakers

07 pm – 09 pm, Thurs 23 Oct 2025

White Light Cinéhub

3rd floor, Complex 01

29 lane 31 alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

“Art is not a mirror held up to reality, but a hammer with which to shape it”.

— Berthold Brecht

Brecht’s quote succinctly captures the subtle power of art: it not only satisfies spiritual needs but also prompts viewers to question everyday life. Across centuries, works of art may appear externally as delicate, soft, or “harmless,” seemingly devoid of confrontation or critique. Yet art—through its diverse and indiscriminate language—provokes reflection on asymmetric relations in personal and social life, including issues of gender.

Artists may not always begin their practice with a defined philosophy or stance. However, their work, grounded in enduring humanistic concerns and careful observation of life, has the potential to surface unasked questions, sparking discussions that can lead to change. Artistic practice—the process, the creation, and the work itself—thus holds the capacity to open new dialogues, expand awareness, and propose definitions yet to be named.

The Tender Spot presents filmmakers’ moving-image works from diverse regions and generations. Through the language of cinema, these directors reveal their own worlds, where expressions of gender appear in varied forms according to the themes, subjects, and perspectives of the filmmakers.

Featuring the artworks:

A Cleaning Service – Nguyễn Duy Anh, 2024, short film

The Remained One – Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, 2018, documentary

a kiss – Linh DN, 2018, documentary

If Heaven Awaits – Hà Đào, 2024, video art

Poem Garden – Quỳnh Đông, 2022, video art

Followed by a discussion with the filmmakers, moderated by Heritage Art Space.

*Films in Vietnamese with English subtitles. The discussion in Vietnamese.

**This is a free program intended for learning and exchange, open to audiences aged 16 and above.

The Tender Spot is part of Gender Week 2025: Thấy Giới Trong Thế Giới, initiated by ECUE and TUVA Communication, in partnership with Vietcetera and Complex 01, aiming to advance gender equality in the lives of individuals and communities.

Follow updates on event’s page.