06:30 pm, Tues 07 Oct 2025

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

56-58-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

What could be architecture?

Perhaps not just walls and roofs, not just a building sealed shut.

Perhaps it writes, sketches, models, and dreams, to ask, to doubt, to laugh, to open a door that wasn’t there.

Perhaps it touches both the visible and the invisible, holds space for bodies and souls, balances weight and weightlessness. Perhaps it is a process that lets us fall apart, find something, and come back changed.

It is a conversation left unfinished between what stands and what still imagines itself into being.

Is that what we call Architecture?

You are invited to join a conversation between architects Nguyễn Hà and Anh-Linh Ngô, moderated by architect Nguyễn Lê Minh Nhựt, on “The Values of Concept: What could be architecture?”

About the speakers

Nguyễn Hà, co-founder of arb Architects Vietnam and MM Lab, integrates memory, material, and Indigenous belief in her work. She blends computational techniques with local craft traditions to explore ecological, cultural, and community design strategies. Her practice affirms Indigenous knowledge and spatial autonomy, challenging dominant architectural paradigms. In 2024, she received the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture for her innovative, culturally rooted, and materially experimental design.

Anh-Linh Ngo is an architectural theorist, curator, and editor-in-chief and co-publisher of the journal ARCH+. In 2024, Anh-Linh Ngo became Vice President of the Berlin Academy of Arts, one of the oldest and most distinguished cultural institutes in Europe. Ngo’s work significantly influences architectural discussions and beyond. They spark socio-political discourse and address urgent postcolonial, urban, and environmental issues. Ngo co-curated the German Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale, offering new perspectives on urban conservation and reconstruction. As editor-in-chief of the renowned architectural magazine ARCH+, he repositioned the magazine as a source of knowledge and culture, also outside academia.

About the moderator

Nguyễn Lê Minh Nhựt (ARB/RIBA Part 2, The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL) is an architect, co-founder of Gian Giữa, and a lecturer at Hanoi Architectural University. He spent seven years in Wellington, New Zealand and two years in London, UK before returning to Vietnam to work at VTN Architects and gmp Architekten. He is currently Head of Research at arb architects and Research Director at MM Lab. His practice is oriented towards the tantalising: beauty that remains never wholly within reach.

Follow updates on event’s page.