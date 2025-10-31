Workshop “Road to Invisible Landscape”

05:30 pm, Thurs 06 Nov 2025

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Italian Embassy in Hanoi is pleased to invite photography enthusiasts to a workshop led by Italian photographer Francesco Chiot, dedicated to infrared photography and his personal, artistic, and technical journey.

During the workshop, he will explore the photographic principles, techniques, compositional choices, and post-production methods he has specifically developed and perfected for his infrared landscape photography work.

This will be followed, from 6:30 p.m., by a networking session accompanied by music by Nguyen Minh and light refreshments as part of the “Sentiero diVino” initiative, in collaboration with Viet-It Wines and Caffé Italia.

Francesco Chiot is an independent photographer and filmmaker. Over his twenty-year career, he has collaborated with visual artists, musicians, and performers to explore the connections between identity, perception, and expression, using media ranging from film photography to digital infrared photography and from traditional to 360° video. His work has been exhibited at festivals and events focused on mental health (ElsewhereART Festival, Trieste, 2012; LUMEN Festival, Salerno, 2011) and on cultural and personal identity (Another Kind of Paradise — New York, 2018; Marigram — New York, 2018; Inside/Out — Trieste, 2012). He joined the International Center of Photography in New York as a video producer and teaching assistant. Francesco Chiot’s presence in Hanoi is part of the Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennial.

