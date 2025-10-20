Workshop: Sonosphere

09 am – 05 pm, 24 – 26 Oct 2025

Goethe-Institut Hà Nội

58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

How are sounds connected to memory and situation—and how can they inspire new forms of music and spatial perception?

In the context of contemporary art’s expanding boundaries and increasing intersections among different disciplines, the Sonosphere (Âm Quyển) Workshop invites participants to rediscover sound as an artistic material. Field recording, sound synthesis, and experimental composition will intertwine to create a new listening experience.

Under the guidance of German artist Felix Ermacora, the program combines theory and practice, encouraging participants to directly engage with the surrounding sonic environment and experiment with digital tools.

This workshop is part of the collaborative artist residency program between the Goethe-Institut and Kulturstiftung des Freistaates Sachsen – The Cultural Foundation of the Free State of Saxony.

Requirements:

– The workshop will take place over three days, October 24–26, 2025, at the Library of the Goethe-Institut Hanoi. Participants are required to commit to attending the full program.

– Participation is fully supported by the organizers, including the use of software, sound devices, and experimental equipment throughout the workshop,

– Participants are kindly asked to bring their own headphones for working with software and recording tasks.

– The workshop is open to artists and practitioners interested in sound, regardless of prior knowledge or experience in sound art or experimental music.

Program Schedule

Day I — Introduction

Meet the artist and participants; explore the concept of sound as material; share personal listening experiences; learn basic field recording and sound synthesis techniques; get familiar with Koala Sampler & AudioShare.

Day II — Listening and Capturing Space

Take a “sound walk” around the Goethe-Institut area, experience listening through interpretation devices; learn about the foundations of experimental composition; record field sounds; share and process sonic materials individually or in groups.

Day III — Composition & Presentation

Develop individual or group ideas; compose and set up live technical arrangements. The workshop concludes with a collective presentation or listening session, where participants activate and share their sonic practices together.

Instructor:

Felix Ermacora is a German artist working with sound, installation, and audiovisual performance. His practice blends electronic sound, sculptural forms, and performative elements to explore acoustic perception, ecological awareness, and spatial experience.

As a Meisterschüler (post-graduate student chosen by a professor) of Carsten Nicolai (Alva Noto) at HfBK Dresden, Felix develops multichannel works and immersive environments that translate complex natural and social processes into sensorial experience. Often realized in collaboration — including with his life partner Deborah Geppert — his works such as Lechuga Mundial – or how not to strangle a dolphin, Bioremediation, and The Conference of Animals address ecological themes through intermedia approaches.

Beyond the gallery context, Felix has also contributed sound- and media-based concepts to theatrical productions, expanding his interdisciplinary practice into stage environments. His projects have been presented internationally in Uruguay, across Europe, and in Taiwan, reflecting the global scope of his artistic engagement.

Organizational Support:

Founded in 2019, ba-bau AIR – an alternative space: a kitchen, a studio, an artist-in-residence and whatever it could be in Hanoi. ba-bau is a collective (2021) with curators, producers and artists. Their practices focus on designing safe spaces, curation & producing exhibitions, designing programs, emerging interdisciplinary collaborations & community-based work. They are running ba-bau AIR – a flexible space (artist-in-residence, kitchen, studio) in Hanoi (2019-) and Hoa Quỳnh Cinema (an intimate, impromptu screening project & production since 2021). ba-bau’s works have appeared/exhibited at Baan Noorg Collaborative Arts and Culture, Nong Pho, Ratchaburi, Thailand (2024); daadgalerie, Berlin, Germany (2024); Ngọc Thuỵ wet market, Hanoi (2023-2024); VIVA ExCon, Antique, the Philippines (2023); Á Space, Hanoi (2023); documentafifteen, Kassel, Germany (2022); Asia Art Archive, Hong Kong/NYC (2022-2023); Vietnamese Women’s Museum, Hanoi, Vietnam (2022); Thai Nguyen University, Thái Nguyên, Vietnam (2021), cyberspace (2021-) under various programs and frameworks.

Nguyễn Hữu Hải Duy (b. 1997) is based and works in Hanoi. His artistic practice started through the experience of listening. Aside from that, he spends most of his time wandering around, taking note, and archiving into his mind the frivolous and incomprehensible phenomenon. Duy has participated in a number of performance events and festivals including: IN:ACT Performance Art Festival, Nhà Sàn Collective, Hanoi, Vietnam (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022); Wuwei Performance Series, Coda Culture, Singapore (2020); Mini Performance Art Festival “Morning – Noon – Afternoon – Evening”, Á Space, Hanoi, Vietnam (2022); performance event “Tái Nạm” within the project “Don’t Call It Art”, Mơ Art Space, Hanoi, Vietnam (2022); Ping Pong – Vietnam & Singapore Performance Art Exchange Program, APD, Hanoi, Vietnam (2024).

