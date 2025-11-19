A Journey of Learning and Practice

22 & 23 Nov 2025

White Light Cinéhub

Floor 3, COMPLEX 01

No. 29 lane 31 alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link (limited to 36 participants per session)

From the organizer:

Through authentic and polyphonic reflections on slices of contemporary life, these works open up rare perspectives and help shift the public’s perception of the documentary genre.

In celebration of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day, the screening on November 22nd will include a post-screening talk “Meet Varan Vietnam’s three generations of filmmakers” with director Hà Lệ Diễm, filmmakers Phạm Thị Hảo and Nguyễn Ánh.

In addition, the program on November 23rd will also feature a post-screening Q&A session with people behind The unseen studio.

Coupon: 80,000 VND/person (includes one drink)

Language: Vietnamese with English subtitles.

For Children of the Mist, the film’s languages are H’Mong and Vietnamese with English subtitles.

Timeline

Session 1: 07:30 pm – 09:40 pm, Sat 22 Nov

– Screening: Children of the Mist – Hà Lệ Diễm (92’)

– Talk: Meet Varan Vietnam’s three generations of filmmakers: Phạm Thị Hảo, Hà Lệ Diễm & Nguyễn Ánh (40’)

Session 2: 03 pm – 04:30 pm, Sun 23 Nov

– Screening: The unseen studio – Nguyễn Thiên Ân & Mr. Toàn – Nguyễn Hồ Bảo Nghi (61’)

– Talk: Nguyễn Thiên Ân, Ly Nguyễn and the two main characters: Nhân and Phát (30’)

Notes:

– Attendance is limited to 36 participants per session. You will receive a confirmation email within 24 hours after completing registration (please check your spam folder or contact the White Light Cinéhub page if you do not receive the confirmation).

– Doors open 15 minutes before the program begins seating and drink selection. Entry closes 10 minutes after the start time. Please arrive on time to ensure the best viewing experience.

– Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

– By attending, participants agree to allow White Light Cinéhub to use their images and comments for program communication materials.

*This is a non-profit, community-oriented program with no commercial purposes.

Follow updates on event’s page.