Exhibition “Peripheral Node”

08 Oct – 29 Nov 2025

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyễn Văn Đậu, Bình Loi, Bình Thạnh, HCMC

From the organizer:

Vin Gallery proudly presents a solo show by Son Dang that explores the concept of digital-native aesthetics as a profound philosophical response to our algorithm-driven world. Son Dang’s introduces the concept of the “Peripheral node,” which became the title of the show, that depicted those creators in the internet who operate from society’s margins, embracing momentary affect over permanence. Through his visual explorations of glitches, infinite scrolls, and vibe shifts, Son Dang’s redefines the digital age as fleeting ruptures of intensity that reject purpose and permanence.

