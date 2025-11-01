Exhibition “Self Narratives”

Opening: 06:30 pm, Fri 07 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 09 am – 08 pm, 08 Nov – 07 Dec 2025

Admission: 50.000 VNĐ/person

Annam Gallery

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Xuân Hòa ward, HCMC

From the organizer:

Annam Gallery is proud to present the latest artworks (2025) in the third solo exhibition of artist Tao Linh. “Self Narratives” exhibition marks a significant milestone in the artist’s ongoing journey of introspection and inner expression.

Tao Linh’s “Self Narratives” exhibition is a journey of self-narration, where rationality and structure meet the fascination of artistic expression. His artistic practice does not aim to represent reality, but rather to become the language of his personal storytelling.

In his artistic endeavours, Linh takes the path of abstraction where forms are restrained, and lines distilled to their bare minimum. In his narration, people, objects, cityscapes no longer stand as external entities but are transformed into symbolic mimesis.

Despite its being a method of reductionism in and of itself, it in no way dilutes the richness of imagery but rather unfolds the multitude of possibilities for sensory perception and interpretation. And so the viewers are left with no choice, but to fill in the gaps with their own intuition.

The way Tao Linh employs colours in his artworks is an emotionally charged vernacular, non-literary, yet deeply narrative. The hues, confronting and contrasting, each narrates a fragment of memory, a breath mid-momentum, a compressed moment. This is because Tào Linh does not seek glory, but sincerity.

The cornerstone of the show lies thus in the silence. The void-zone – deliberately constructed empty spaces, where the shapes are highlighted, rhythm created, and gazes psychologically tempted. That void is a space of silence — yet it resonates the most, a place where the audience can reflect and find inner resonance.

Consequently, Tao Linh’s creative vision is brought to life. One art piece, one single way of provocation. Here, intense immersion is created, experienced, and narrates.

