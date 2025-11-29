10 am – 09 pm, 02 Dec 2025 – 28 Feb 2026

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

From VCCA:

From December 2, 2025 to February 28, 2026, VinFuture Foundation and Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA) proudly present the exhibition “The Foliage V – The Touch of Science”, celebrating scientific achievements and innovative applications dedicated to sustainable development and the future of humanity. This special art event is part of the VinFuture Science and Technology Week 2025, marking the 5th anniversary of the VinFuture Prize as well as the fifth edition of VCCA’s “Foliage” exhibition series.

In the context of the 21st century—where technology and artificial intelligence are reshaping our understanding of humanity and culture — “The Foliage V – The Touch of Science” emerges as an open space of dialogue between two realms of cognition. Curated by art researcher Đỗ Tường Linh, the exhibition brings together nine distinguished contemporary Vietnamese artists — Lê Thiết Cương, Lê Giang, Phạm Minh Hiếu, Đỗ Hiệp, Đỗ Hà Hoài, Bùi Quốc Khánh, Vũ Bình Minh, Lê Đăng Ninh, and Trịnh Minh Tiến — whose diverse practices collectively revisit questions about the human position within the vast ecosystem of knowledge and life through large-scale, carefully realized artworks.

Running through the exhibition is a central question: What keeps the world in motion? Life itself, matter, or the boundless imagination of humankind? Rather than offering a singular, rigid definition, the exhibition seeks to connect the public with science through artistic touchpoints and rich multisensory experiences. Here, science becomes familiar, emotive, and inviting—prompting viewers to reflect on where we are headed in the light of knowledge.

Alongside the exhibition is a series of public programs—talks, workshops, and art tours—designed to bring scientific and artistic concepts closer to a wider audience.

Follow updates on event’s page.