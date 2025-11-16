Ồ Ạt x Lotte: When in Love

20 – 26 Nove 2025

Lotte Cinema Hanoi & HCMC

From the organizer:

Short films, especially animated shorts, rarely get the chance to appear on the big screen in Vietnam. They often circulate in international film festivals or exist quietly on online platforms, away from the immersive cinema experience where film truly comes alive. With WHEN IN LOVE / KHI TA YÊU, Lotte Cinema and Ồ Ạt bring, for the first time, a professionally curated program of international animated short films to the cinema as an independent screening. This is more than just a film screening; it offers audiences a fresh, immersive space to experience short-form animation on the big screen.

Spanning 52 minutes, When in Love features five animated shorts from Singapore, South Korea, France, Canada, the Philippines, and Vietnam, guiding audiences through a diverse spectrum of emotions and exploring the many forms and definitions of love.

This collection of five shorts from East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe presents each film as a standalone piece in terms of content, style, and cultural origin. Their geographical, linguistic, and aesthetic diversity creates a unique lens through which to explore the identity of love. Often, when we think of love, we immediately imagine romantic love as the singular measure of happiness or connection. Yet, rarely do we consider other vital forms—familial love, love of the self, or love experienced through fatigue, longing, memory, resistance, or even silence. WHEN IN LOVE approaches love as a spectrum, spanning care and exhaustion, attachment and regret, holding on and letting go, dialogue with the living and the departed, love for others and rediscovery of oneself. Animation, with its ability to transcend reality, becomes the perfect medium to transform these emotional textures into visual experience. These five films, each with its own vision of love, create a cinematic experience that broadens the emotional language of the audience.

Program lineup

52 minutes | 5 films | International & cross-cultural

My Wonderful Life

Society of Clothes

The Boy Who Cheated Death

Tumatawa

Love, Dad

About Ồ Ạt

Founded in 2024, Ồ Ạt is an independent art space in Vietnam, exists to organize pop-up festivals that connect cinema, visual arts, performance, and multimedia, creating interactive spaces between artists, audiences, and the creative community. Bringing short films to the big screen continues Ồ Ạt’s mission to give independent works renewed opportunities to reach audiences.

From Lotte Cinema

“Lotte Cinema is not just about screening films – we aim to broaden the cinematic experience for audiences in Vietnam. WHEN IN LOVE marks the first time a curated program of animated shorts is presented in cinemas as an independent screening, showing that cinemas can nurture creative works beyond commercial blockbusters.”

As Vietnam’s leading cinema chain, Lotte Cinema seeks to provide diverse cinematic experiences. This collaboration with Ồ Ạt introduces artistic short films into commercial spaces, enabling Vietnamese audiences to access contemporary cinema in a closer and more authentic way.

