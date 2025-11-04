Photo Hanoi ’25 | Book launch “Ha Noi 1987″

10 am – 12 pm, Tues 11 Nov 2025

Chung Workspace

344 Phố Huế, Lê Đại Hành, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

In 1986, Jean-Charles Sarrazin met the minister and poet Cù Huy Cận, who invited him to continue his studies in Vietnam. He became the first recipient of a French scholarship to enroll at the Hanoi School of Applied Arts. Forty years later, through an exhibition and a book published by Nhã Nam Culture and Communications Company, which retraces his photographic work during this period at the dawn of Đổi Mới, his connection with Vietnam continues.

The book launch “Ha Noi 1987” is part of the International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi ’25

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

