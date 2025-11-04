Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Crossroads”

Opening: 06 pm, Sun 09 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 06 – 30 Nov 2025

46 Hàng Bài

Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

With Crossroads, Nguyễn Thế Sơn continues to explore the transformations of urban landscapes and memory. His series depicts villas in French, Indochinese, and Art Deco styles, located at intersections and junctions throughout Hanoi. Once emblematic of a bygone era, these buildings stand as witnesses to the city’s urban development. Over the years, they have blended into the fast-paced rhythm of modern life; many have been altered to meet the changing needs of new owners.

In this project, Thế Sơn continues to use relief photography to reveal the marks left by time on each house. Combined with laser engraving on the surface of plexiglass boxes, the project reconstructs the original beauty of these buildings based on architectural drawings.

The exhibition takes place in a former French villa located at a bustling intersection, in perfect resonance with the artworks and the context from which they emerged. Nguyễn Thế Sơn’s creations embrace an interdisciplinary approach, developed in collaboration with architect Trần Huy Ánh. Together, they incorporate architectural surveys aimed at reconstructing the original form of each house, based on cadastral maps dating back to the Indochina period. In this way, Crossroads traces the path of an ongoing dialogue, nourished by sensitive observation, deep passion, and genuine love for Hanoi’s architectural heritage.

Through this, Crossroads opens up an ongoing journey of dialogue — one born from careful observation, a deep passion, and a heartfelt attachment to Hanoi’s architectural heritage.

The exhibition “Crossroads” is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

