Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “From the Streets of Ireland”

Opening: 05 pm, Fri 07 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 20 Nov 2025

93 Đinh Tiên Hoàng

Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Join Brendan’s workshop: Street Photography via this link

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

In this series of photographs, mainly photographed in his hometown of Cork, Brendan Ó Sé presents Ireland as a place of transition, where fragments of the old and the new are found intersecting in fleeting encounters.

The tension of contemporary urban life is seen in solitude with the crowd, tradition reframed by modernity; the ordinary and the familiar become reframed through use of colour, reflection, and shadow.

In candid portraits in the series, Brendan seeks to reveal the layered nature of human presence, creating moments that oscillate between playfulness, melancholy, and unguarded truth.

While rooted in the practice of street photography, Brendan’s work presses against its boundaries, drifting towards abstraction, portraiture, or crafted scenes. The work reflects the uncertainty and vitality of Irish life in the early 21st century.

Brendan works with a range of image-capturing devices, mainly iPhone, and also Fuji and Nikon cameras.

The exhibition “From the streets of Ireland” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.