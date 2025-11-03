Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Rhythms of Memory”

Opening: 06 pm, Thurs 06 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 30 Nov 2025

61 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

My parents were photographers long before I was born. In 1988, they opened a studio together to make a living, and I grew up under the flash of studio lights, surrounded by the sound of shutter clicks. Photography has been in my blood for as long as I can remember. There’s a photo my Father took of me after I turned one, reaching for a roll of film as if it were a sign of the path I would one day follow. Since my Mother’s passing, I often find myself looking back on a childhood filled with her love and care. When those memories begin to blur, old photographs become a bridge, guiding me back to those tender, precious moments with her.

For me, photography reflects memory. It is reality, expressed through the way I invited my Father to walk with me and take photos, but it is also a fictional work combined with installation. It is a photographic exhibition of my family through different periods, interwoven with reality, the past, and imagined fragments from my mind. Even now, my Father continues his photographic work, despite the absence of his life partner and colleague of nearly forty years. The home I grew up in was also my first classroom, where he taught me my earliest lessons in photography. He remains my haven of peace—because without my parents, I would not exist.

** Curator: Lê Nguyễn Duy Phương

** Artists: Lê Phát Thạnh, Nguyễn Thị Kim Hoàng & Lê Nguyễn Duy Phương

The exhibition “Rhythms of memory” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

