Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Timeless Reflections”

Opening: 06 pm, Sat 08 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 08 – 28 Nov 2025

S+ Six Senses Space

168 Trấn Vũ, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Boris Zuliani began his photographic career in Hanoi in 2007 and later relocated to Hội An, where he immersed himself in the 19th-century collodion process – a demanding photographic technique requiring chemical precision and hands-on craftsmanship. Together with his studio assistant, Hugo Armano, Boris has built a custom studio among the rice fields of Điện Bàn (Quảng Nam), where he meticulously handles every step, from chemical preparation to final exposure. His portraits – often of local people – capture a raw authenticity that preserves the soul of his subjects.

Driven by a desire to reconnect with photography’s physical and chemical roots, Boris has designed and refined large-format camera systems, culminating in a modular studio that doubles as a functional camera capable of producing 2×2 meter exposures. This feat marks a breakthrough in his creative journey, expanding the scale and impact of his practice

Boris’s endeavor creates space for artisanal photography in Vietnam and celebrates the value of slow, traditional image-making methods. His work, curated by Duy Phuong for the S+ Six Senses Space, includes selections from “Day dreams”, “Itinerant vendors”, “Wanted!”, and a new “mobile photography” project – each showcasing the unique aesthetic and timeless beauty of the collodion process.

The exhibition “Timeless Reflections” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.