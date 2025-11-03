Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Triennial examination at the end of the 19th century”

Opening: 10 am, Thurs 06 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 30 Nov 2025

Temple of Literature

58 Quốc Tử Giám, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

At Photo Hanoi’25, a series of photographs by André Salles documenting the 1897 Hương examination in Nam Định will be exhibited in a unique bamboo structure, inspired by the architecture of traditional examination grounds.

The Hương exam was a cornerstone of Vietnam’s Confucian education system. The 1897 edition unfolded as the country’s Confucian traditions were in decline, gradually giving way to the rise of the romanized Quốc ngữ script. These rare surviving photographs capture the solemn yet bustling atmosphere of these historic exams.

Firmin-André Salles (1860–1929) was a French photographer and explorer active in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia from 1896 to 1898. Working with dry-plate photography, he produced remarkably sharp, detailed images, offering vivid glimpses of late 19th-century life, landscapes, and cultural traditions in Vietnam.

To enrich the exhibition, we’ve collaborated with local cultural experts to deepen the contextual understanding of the Hương exam and those portrayed in these images. Beyond showcasing this invaluable archive, the exhibition invites reflection on photography’s role in shaping our perception of history and offers insights into both the photographic practices and the education system of Vietnam’s feudal past.

** Advisors: TS. Đỗ Thị Hương Thảo, Mai Nguyên Anh, Phạm Thanh Hương

** Artists: Firmin – André Salles

The exhibition “Triennial examination at the end of the 19th century” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.