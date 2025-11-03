Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Vertical Landscape”

Opening: 07 pm, Fri 07 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 07 – 23 Nov 2025

Hoàn Kiếm lake’s shore

Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Landscape photography has long been associated with horizontal compositions, where the grandeur of nature is captured through wide horizons and vast vistas. This traditional framing aligns with our everyday visual experience and reflects a visual culture shaped by horizontal formats in art and media, particularly cinema.

Yet Vertical Landscapes defies this norm by presenting landscapes through vertical framing. This choice compels viewers to adjust their gaze, focusing on the scene’s depth rather than its breadth. This shift disrupts how we consume and interpret landscape photography. While horizontal compositions evoke calm and stability, vertical framing can instill awe or confinement, raising the question: when freed from the limits of horizontality, how might space be experienced differently?

The exhibition employs vertical lightboxes—reminiscent of smartphone screens, an indispensable part of modern life. In an era where urban sprawl dominates and natural spaces dwindle, can technology serve as a tool to bring us closer to nature, or does it create a new kind of distance? These structures are not merely display devices but also metaphors, reflecting the subtle shifts in how humans approach and observe the natural world.

** Curator: Lý Hoàng Long, Mai Nguyên Anh

** Artists: Lý Hoàng Long, Jean – François Spricigo, José Manuel Ballester, Brendan Ó Sé, David van Dartel, Alexandre Deschaumes, Eva Jonas, Matthieu Gafsou, Štěpánka Stein, Francesco Chiot

The exhibition “Vertical Landscape” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

