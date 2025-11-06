Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Visualising Climate Change”

Opening: 07 pm, Thurs 06 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 06 – 23 Nov 2025

Garden Diên Hồng

Ngô Quyền Str., Hoàn Kiếm ward, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Climate change is the greatest challenge humanity has ever faced. A delicate balance has been tipped, unleashing a chain of consequences on a scale we have yet to fully comprehend. Acceptance, adaptation, and mitigation are our only way forward.

Humans have long believed in the power of photography, in its ability to make an impact unlike any other form of communication. Visual storytellers play a vital role in shaping how we understand climate change, bridging the gap between complex science, political strategies, economic interests, and everyday life.

This exhibition stems from a dedicated space where eleven photographers from Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos could come together to work, share, and learn from one another. They take us on a journey of discovery: from the impact of ocean acidification on marine life, to how humans adapt to increasingly extreme heat waves. While the deforestation of mangrove forests continues, grassroots reforestation efforts are fighting back to protect the future. Meanwhile, in the Mekong Delta, a surprising new symbiosis between shrimp and rice plants is emerging, offering hope for local farmers.

One thing transpires from the eleven stories: If we are to stand a chance, this challenge demands that we come together and act now.

** Curators: Kadir van Lohuizen ; Linh Pham

** Artists: Duy Đào, Jittrapon Kaicome, Nguyễn Thanh Huế, Ponita Keo, Saobora Narin, Satita Taratis, Savroun Ry, Sirachai Arunrugstichai, Southida Manixay, Trần Thái-Khương, Wan Chantavilasvong

The exhibition “Visualising Climate Change”, organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam, is part of the Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

