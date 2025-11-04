Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Young artists’ Photographic Practice”

Opening: 06 pm, Mon 10 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 30 Nov 2025

Fukien Assembly Hall

40 Lãn Ông, Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

As part of Photo Hanoi ’25, photographer and curator Nguyễn Thế Sơn presents an exhibition that highlights emerging talents actively engaged in contemporary photographic practice. The showcase brings together a selection of works by students who have taken Thế Sơn’s fine art photography courses over the years—many of whom come from diverse creative backgrounds, including fine arts, design, and other artistic disciplines. Their work reflects bold and experimental explorations of the photographic medium.

Aiming to expand the understanding of photography’s role within Vietnamese contemporary art, the exhibition encourages young artists not only to develop their own visual language, but also to explore photography as a tool for personal artistic expression. At the same time, it stands as an open invitation to creativity and experimentation—at a moment when photography is becoming increasingly embedded in the fabric of contemporary art.

25 young artists are featured in the exhibition, representing a generation with diverse, dynamic approaches to photography as a medium of expression. Through their unique perspectives, these works invite viewers to engage with photography not merely as a tool for documentation, but as a rich, expressive language—one that reveals new layers of meaning, nuance, and ways of seeing the world.

** Curator: Nguyễn Thế Sơn

** Artists: Cao Văn Thục, Carlo Manetti, Đặng Nam Khánh, Đặng Quang Huy, Nguyễn Thị Hoàng Oanh, Hoàng Anh, Lê Anh Dũng, Lê Ngọc Linh, Lê Phùng Phương Anh, Lý Quỳnh Chi, Nguyễn Kim Nga, Nguyễn Nhật Anh, Nguyễn Thị Hồng Anh, Nguyễn Thị Hương Giang, Nguyễn Thị Minh Châu, Nguyễn Trúc Hân Du, Nguyễn Từ Mai Anh, Nguyễn Xuân Hiếu, Phạm Duy, Đặng Phương Linh, Vân Vũ Thuỳ Dương, Vũ Anh Duy,Phạm Thu Huyền, Nguyễn Khắc Tài, Skoglösa Matilda

The exhibition “Young artists’ photographic practice” is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.