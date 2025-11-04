Photo Hanoi ’25 | Film screening “Infinity: The world of Luigi Ghirri”

04 pm, Sun 09/11/2025

Casa Italia

16 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Open for free

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

“Infinity: The World of Luigi Ghirri” embarks on a visual and emotional journey through the landscapes that inspired Ghirri’s iconic photographs. The documentary paints a portrait of a man who captured the subtle beauty of the everyday. Featuring contributions from his close collaborators, friends, and family members, the film offers intimate insights into the profound connections that influenced Ghirri’s work and worldview.

** Duration: 73’

Note: Each registration equals 1 ticket. Seats are limited. Please bring your registration confirmation email from the organizers when attending the event.

Film screening “Infinity: The world of Luigi Ghirri” is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

