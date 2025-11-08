Photo Hanoi ’25 | Film screening “Marc Riboud: Capturing the 20th Century”

07 pm – 08 pm, 15 & 16 Nov 2025

White Light Cinéhub, Floor 3, Complex 01

29 lane 31, alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Step into the captivating world of Marc Riboud, one of the most influential visual storytellers of modern photography. This documentary invites us to rediscover his extraordinary body of work—a collection of iconic images that have shaped our understanding of the 20th century.

** Director: Virginie Linhart

** Producer: Muriel Meynard

Note: Each registration equals 1 ticket. Seats are limited. Please bring your registration confirmation email from the organizers when attending the event.

Film screening “Marc Riboud: Capturing the 20th Century”, with the support of COMPLEX 01, is part of the International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi ’25

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.