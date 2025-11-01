Photo Hanoi ’25 | Free Portfolio Reviews for Vietnamese Photographers

09 am – 12 pm, Mon 03 Nov 2025

Institut français de Hanoi

15 Thiền Quang, Nguyễn Du, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

The French Institute in Vietnam, in collaboration with Hanoi Grapevine, is organizing a portfolio review session in Hanoi with the participation of international photographers Jean-Luc A. Fournier, Mak Remissa, Sébastien Laval, and Sophie Robnard. The speed-review format features expert talks followed by small-group reviews where emerging photographers receive direct feedback. Selected young Vietnamese photographers will receive professional guidance to strengthen their skills and develop their personal projects.

** Artists: Jean-Luc A. Fournier, Mak Remissa, Sébastien Laval and Sophie Robnard

NOTE: Limited space available. Please provide a confirmation email from Photo Hanoi when participating in the event.

Free portfolio reviews for Vietnamese photographers is part of the International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi ’25

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

