Photo Hanoi ’25 | Photography Presentations by Catherine Karnow

02 pm – 04 pm, 22 & 23 Nov 2025

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

15 Ngô Quyền, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Catherine Karnow, a National Geographic photographer who has photographed Vietnam for over three decades and is known for her legendary portrait of General Vo Nguyen Giap, has returned to Hanoi as a notable artist of Photo Hanoi 25 Biennale. From November 21 to December 5, 2025, her solo exhibition titled Vietnam – Documenting a Changing Country 1990-2015 along with soulful presentations, workshops and portfolio reviews are open to all who are interested in learning and wanting to grasp the timeless value of photography.

A once in a lifetime opportunity for you to explore the beauty of life and meaningful stories behind her photography through two presentations.

Program

** Language: English

02 pm – 04 pm, Sat 22 Nov 2025

Part One: The Enigma of Destiny Covering the early years (1990) through the rise of the New Vietnam, this talk weaves together stories of chance encounters and remarkable reunions that shaped Karnow’s visual diary.

02 pm – 04 pm, Sun 23 Nov 2025

Part Two: Love and Connection. Catherine shares personal stories of the people she photographed, from her unusual friendship with General Giáp and his family to the legacies of Amerasians and Agent Orange victims, culminating in a tale of profound connection with a woman she met on a train.

The event, supported by Ly&Lim Creative Town and Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, is part of International Photography Biennale – Photo Hanoi ’25

About the artist

Born and raised in Hong Kong, San Francisco–based Catherine Karnow is an internationally recognized photographer whose work has appeared in National Geographic, Smithsonian, GEO (France and Germany), National Geographic Traveler, and numerous other global publications.

A central life project has been her more than thirty years of photographing Vietnam. Her father, Stanley Karnow—the renowned journalist and author of the seminal book and Emmy Award–winning documentary Vietnam: A History—helped spark her passion. Yet Catherine has forged her own independent relationship with the country, marked by its epic history and promising future. Since her first trip in 1990, she has built a body of work that is both deeply personal and historically resonant. Her long-term documentation of families affected by Agent Orange led to the award-winning film A Terrible Legacy and spurred concrete change on the ground.

Alongside her editorial career, Karnow is a passionate teacher. She leads signature photo workshops in Italy, Provence, Romania, Vietnam–Cambodia, and India, offering participants privileged access to people and places rarely available to outsiders. Her teaching blends rigorous photographic training with joy, connection, and discovery—welcoming everyone from serious photographers to smartphone shooters.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.