Photo Hanoi ’25 | Public Talk “What does Vietnamese mean?”

03 pm, Tues 04 Nov 2025

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

Floor B1-R3, Royal City

72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

As part of the exhibition Little Hanoi, Next Generation, the Czech Centers and the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Hanoi invite you to an accompanying program, a Public Talk on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), Hanoi.

The discussion, titled “What does Vietnamese mean?” will be moderated by H.E. Hynek Kmoníček, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Vietnam, and will feature journalist Viet Tran, architect Mai Lan Chi, podcaster Nguyen Trinh Thuy Duong and poet Nam Thi, who will share their personal perspectives and experiences.

Join us for an afternoon of open conversation exploring themes of identity, belonging, and intergenerational dialogue.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

