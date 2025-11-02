Photo Hanoi ’25 | Round Table: Redefining the Meanings of Photography in the Age of AI

02 pm – 05 pm, Tues 04 Nov 2025

Complex 01

29 lane 31, alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

As technology advances rapidly, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence, photography is continuously expanding its boundaries and intersecting with other art forms. Where, then, do we draw the line to define what is “photography”? What are the roles and meanings of photography today? Why does this redefinition matter in our current cultural and social context?

As part of the Photo Hanoi ’25 Roundtable Series, this event presents a structured conversation inviting participants to reflect on the future role of photography through the following themes: the growing crossover between photography and other art forms, redefining the core values of photographic practice in the age of AI, and the role of photography festivals in shaping the art ecosystem of a city or a country.

Session 1: The convergence of photography and other art forms

Speakers: Louis Mesplé, Beat Streuli, Flora Nguyen, Dang Thuy Anh

Session 2: Revisiting the core values of photographic practice in the age of AI

Speakers: Jean-Luc Fournier, Alain Astruc, Daphné Nan Le Sergent, Mai Nguyen Anh

Session 3: The role of photography festivals in the art ecosystem of a city or country

Speakers: Fanny Pagès, Philong Sovan, Sophie Robnard, Éline Gourgues, Nguyen The Son

We warmly invite photographers, designers, art students, young professionals seeking updated and high-quality knowledge, as well as the art and photography-loving community to join us. Together, let us exchange practical experiences and valuable lessons from real-world artistic practice.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

