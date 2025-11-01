Photo Hanoi ’25 | Roundtable: Mapping out a photography career in the international context

02 pm – 05 pm, Mon 03 Nov 2025

Complex 01

29 lane 31 alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

The roundtable Mapping out a photography career in the international context is part of the Photo Hanoi ’25 Roundtable Series. This event is an opportunity for photography students, young professionals, and those interested in the field to gain realistic perspectives and useful advice on career development from both local and international contexts.

Experienced photographers, educators, curators, researchers, and gallerists from Vietnam and abroad will join participants in discussions on four key topics: how to make a living as a photographer, pathways and directions in photography education, current status and prospects of the curatorial profession, and the future of buying, selling, and collecting art photographs.

Session 1: How to make a living as a photographer

Speakers: Le Nguyen Duy Phuong, Lam Nguy, Chu Viet Ha, Tony Noël

Session 2: Photography education: pathways and directions

Speakers: Nguyen The Son, Nguyen Xuan Khanh, Bert Danckaert, Jean-Luc Fournier

Session 3: The current status and prospects of the curatorial profession

Speakers: Mai Nguyen Anh, Éline Gourgues, Marie-Pierre Mol

Session 4: The current status and future of buying, selling, and collecting art photographs

Speakers: Marie-Pierre Mol, Phan Quang, Jean-François Spricigo, Claire Driscoll

We cordially invite photographers, designers, art students, early-career professionals, those seeking to expand their knowledge with high-quality and up-to-date insights, as well as members of the art and photography community, to join us for this roundtable. Together, we will share practical experience and valuable lessons from real-world careers in photography.

** Language: English – Vietnamese

** Moderator: Trương Uyên Ly

** Speakers: Lê Nguyễn Duy Phương, Lâm Nguy, Chu Việt Hà, Tony Noel, Nguyễn Thế Sơn, Nguyễn Xuân Khánh, Bert Danckaert, Jean-Luc Fournier, Mai Nguyên Anh, Éline Gourgues, Marie-Pierre Mol, Phan Quang, Jean-François Spricigo, Claire Driscoll

Notes:

– Free admission. Each email address can register for one participant only.

– To ensure the program starts on time, check-in will begin 30 minutes prior to each session.

– By attending, participants grant Photo Hanoi ’25 permission to use images and opinions captured during the event for program documentation and communication purposes.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.