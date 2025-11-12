20 Nov – 06 Dec 2025

Hanoi & HCMC

From the organizer:

‘The cinema is not an art which films life: the cinema is something between art and life.’

— Jean-Luc Godard

Reflecting lives that could be ours—or once were—the 21 films of the 2025 European Film Festival (EUFF) in Vietnam invite us to remember and dream together in the darkness of the cinema, offering an irreplaceable experience. As the screen lights up, it is often the briefest encounters and the smallest gestures that illuminate the vastness and strangeness of the human experience.

Featuring one of the strongest EUFF line-ups in Vietnam to date, the program showcases acclaimed recent arthouse gems, thought-provoking narratives, and cinematic adventures for audiences of all ages. For the first time, EUFF Vietnam has partnered with the LUX Audience Award (an initiative of the European Parliament and the European Film Academy) and the 2026 European Award Season, highlighting the brilliance of the contemporary European cinema industry—and the creative economy at large—as well as the rise of regional and international co-productions.

EUFF Vietnam 2025 is organized by the EU Delegation to Vietnam, in collaboration with embassies and cultural institutions representing EU Member States.

View the list and detailed information about the films here.

** All film screen with dual subtitles in Vietnamese and English

Schedule — Hanoi

20/11 — 20:00

Summer School, 2001

21/11 — 20:00

Fathers & Mothers

22/11 — 17:00

Itty Bitty Princess

22/11 — 20:00

Hammarskjöld

23/11 — 17:00

Greece, or Chicken on the Run

23/11 — 20:00

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

24/11 — 20:00

Flow

25/11 — 20:00

Sentimental Value

26/11 — 20:00

The Girl from Tomorrow

27/11 — 20:00

Robot Dreams

28/11 — 20:00

Jippie No More!

29/11 — 17:00

That They May Face the Rising Sun

29/11 — 20:00

Afire

30/11 — 17:00

Remember to Blink

30/11 — 20:00

Andy Warhol: American Dream

01/12 — 20:00

Blind Vacation

02/12 — 20:00

Gods

03/12 — 20:00

Here

04/12 — 20:00

Four Souls of Coyote

05/12 — 20:00

The Trap

06/12 — 20:00

Young Mothers

Schedule — HCMC

21/11 — 20:00

That They May Face the Rising Sun

22/11 — 17:00

Robot Dreams

22/11 — 20:00

Sentimental Value

23/11 — 17:00

Flow

23/11 — 20:00

Summer School, 2001

24/11 — 20:00

Greece, or Chicken on the Run

25/11 — 20:00

Young Mothers

26/11 — 20:00

Itty Bitty Princess

27/11 — 20:00

Don’t Look Back

28/11 — 20:00

Hammarskjöld

29/11 — 17:00

The Trap

29/11 — 20:00

Gods

30/11 — 17:00

Jippie No More!

30/11 — 20:00

Blind Vacation

01/12 — 20:00

Fathers & Mothers

02/12 — 20:00

Four Souls of Coyote

03/12 — 20:00

The Girl from Tomorrow

04/12 — 20:00

Afire

05/12 — 20:00

Andy Warhol: American Dream

06/12 — 17:00

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

06/12 — 20:00

Here

Screening Venues

Hanoi:

* National Cinema Centre – 87 Lang Ha

* Embassy of Czechia – 13 Chu Van An (screening of Flow only)

HCMC:

* Cinestar Cinema – 135 Hai Ba Trung

* Galaxy Cinema – 116 Nguyen Du (screenings of Sentimental Value and Flow only)

Outlets for Free Tickets

Free tickets are available from the outlets below. No pre-registration required for ticket collection.

Hanoi (from 13 November):

* EU Delegation to Vietnam – 24th Floor, West Wing (office lobby), Lotte Centre, 54 Lieu Giai

Ticket collection hours: 09:30am–12:30pm; 01:30pm–05:00pm (Monday–Friday)

* Goethe-Institut Hanoi – 56–58–60 Nguyen Thai Hoc

Ticket collection hours: 08:30am–12:00pm; 01:00pm–06:00pm (Monday–Friday)

Due to high demand, each person may collect up to six tickets of their choice (maximum two tickets per film).

HCMC (from 12 November):

*Galaxy Cinema – 116 Nguyen Du (for Sentimental Value and Flow only)

Ticket collection hours: 09:00am–10:00pm (Monday–Sunday)

Maximum three tickets per person (maximum two tickets per film).

* Cinestar – 135 Hai Ba Trung

Ticket collection hours: 08:30am–10:00pm (Monday–Sunday)

Maximum four tickets per person (maximum two tickets per film).

Walk-in Queues at Screenings

– If you don’t have tickets for a film, you are still welcome to arrive early and queue.

– If seats remain 10 minutes before the screening starts, entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please note that if you already have tickets but arrive later than 10 minutes before the screening, your seat may be reallocated to another guest.

