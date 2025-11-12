The 2025 European Film Festival (EUFF) in Vietnam
20 Nov – 06 Dec 2025
Hanoi & HCMC
From the organizer:
‘The cinema is not an art which films life: the cinema is something between art and life.’
— Jean-Luc Godard
Reflecting lives that could be ours—or once were—the 21 films of the 2025 European Film Festival (EUFF) in Vietnam invite us to remember and dream together in the darkness of the cinema, offering an irreplaceable experience. As the screen lights up, it is often the briefest encounters and the smallest gestures that illuminate the vastness and strangeness of the human experience.
Featuring one of the strongest EUFF line-ups in Vietnam to date, the program showcases acclaimed recent arthouse gems, thought-provoking narratives, and cinematic adventures for audiences of all ages. For the first time, EUFF Vietnam has partnered with the LUX Audience Award (an initiative of the European Parliament and the European Film Academy) and the 2026 European Award Season, highlighting the brilliance of the contemporary European cinema industry—and the creative economy at large—as well as the rise of regional and international co-productions.
EUFF Vietnam 2025 is organized by the EU Delegation to Vietnam, in collaboration with embassies and cultural institutions representing EU Member States.
View the list and detailed information about the films here.
** All film screen with dual subtitles in Vietnamese and English
Schedule — Hanoi
20/11 — 20:00
Summer School, 2001
21/11 — 20:00
Fathers & Mothers
22/11 — 17:00
Itty Bitty Princess
22/11 — 20:00
Hammarskjöld
23/11 — 17:00
Greece, or Chicken on the Run
23/11 — 20:00
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
24/11 — 20:00
Flow
25/11 — 20:00
Sentimental Value
26/11 — 20:00
The Girl from Tomorrow
27/11 — 20:00
Robot Dreams
28/11 — 20:00
Jippie No More!
29/11 — 17:00
That They May Face the Rising Sun
29/11 — 20:00
Afire
30/11 — 17:00
Remember to Blink
30/11 — 20:00
Andy Warhol: American Dream
01/12 — 20:00
Blind Vacation
02/12 — 20:00
Gods
03/12 — 20:00
Here
04/12 — 20:00
Four Souls of Coyote
05/12 — 20:00
The Trap
06/12 — 20:00
Young Mothers
Schedule — HCMC
21/11 — 20:00
That They May Face the Rising Sun
22/11 — 17:00
Robot Dreams
22/11 — 20:00
Sentimental Value
23/11 — 17:00
Flow
23/11 — 20:00
Summer School, 2001
24/11 — 20:00
Greece, or Chicken on the Run
25/11 — 20:00
Young Mothers
26/11 — 20:00
Itty Bitty Princess
27/11 — 20:00
Don’t Look Back
28/11 — 20:00
Hammarskjöld
29/11 — 17:00
The Trap
29/11 — 20:00
Gods
30/11 — 17:00
Jippie No More!
30/11 — 20:00
Blind Vacation
01/12 — 20:00
Fathers & Mothers
02/12 — 20:00
Four Souls of Coyote
03/12 — 20:00
The Girl from Tomorrow
04/12 — 20:00
Afire
05/12 — 20:00
Andy Warhol: American Dream
06/12 — 17:00
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
06/12 — 20:00
Here
Screening Venues
Hanoi:
* National Cinema Centre – 87 Lang Ha
* Embassy of Czechia – 13 Chu Van An (screening of Flow only)
HCMC:
* Cinestar Cinema – 135 Hai Ba Trung
* Galaxy Cinema – 116 Nguyen Du (screenings of Sentimental Value and Flow only)
Outlets for Free Tickets
Free tickets are available from the outlets below. No pre-registration required for ticket collection.
Hanoi (from 13 November):
* EU Delegation to Vietnam – 24th Floor, West Wing (office lobby), Lotte Centre, 54 Lieu Giai
Ticket collection hours: 09:30am–12:30pm; 01:30pm–05:00pm (Monday–Friday)
* Goethe-Institut Hanoi – 56–58–60 Nguyen Thai Hoc
Ticket collection hours: 08:30am–12:00pm; 01:00pm–06:00pm (Monday–Friday)
Due to high demand, each person may collect up to six tickets of their choice (maximum two tickets per film).
HCMC (from 12 November):
*Galaxy Cinema – 116 Nguyen Du (for Sentimental Value and Flow only)
Ticket collection hours: 09:00am–10:00pm (Monday–Sunday)
Maximum three tickets per person (maximum two tickets per film).
* Cinestar – 135 Hai Ba Trung
Ticket collection hours: 08:30am–10:00pm (Monday–Sunday)
Maximum four tickets per person (maximum two tickets per film).
Walk-in Queues at Screenings
– If you don’t have tickets for a film, you are still welcome to arrive early and queue.
– If seats remain 10 minutes before the screening starts, entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Please note that if you already have tickets but arrive later than 10 minutes before the screening, your seat may be reallocated to another guest.
Follow updates on event’s page.