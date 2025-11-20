10 am – 07 pm, 14 Nov – 15 Dec 2025

AEON Hall, 3rd floor AEON Mall Long Biên

27 Co Linh St., Long Bien Ward, Hanoi

From The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation continuously conducts the “Traveling Exhibitions Program” to introduce Japanese arts and culture to overseas. The traveling exhibitions includes a wide range of exhibitions from those to introduce traditional Japanese beauty to those that showcase the reality of modern Japan. Approximately fifteen permanent traveling exhibitions are on the road throughout the year, appearing in over 100 art galleries, museums and cultural facilities.

Starting from November 2025, the Japan Foundation proudly presents to Vietnamese audiences the traveling exhibition “OMOCHA: Japanese Toys Today”, featuring 71 iconic Japanese toys that have inspired generations. This marks the latest traveling exhibition organized by the Japan Foundation — and Vietnam will be the first country in the world to welcome this colorful world of modern Japanese toys.

