Call for Application – GoSEA

Deadline for application: 31 Dec 2025

GoSEA is an artists-in-residence programme currently being developed by the British Council Việt Nam. The initiative aims to facilitate cultural exchange between artists from the UK and Việt Nam by providing opportunities to connect, engage with diverse creative practices, and explore potential areas for collaboration within a residency setting. We intended for the programme to be delivered in a hybrid format, combining online meetings and workshops with a two-week in-person residency. Artists and host organisations will be selected and matched through a formal application and interview process.

We are currently seeking host organisations in Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Đà Nẵng – Hội An, Đà Lạt, and Huế to participate in the programme. Ideal hosts will be art organisations with a physical venue, an active programme of events, strong engagement with local artistic communities, and a demonstrated track record of hosting international artists in Việt Nam. Organisations may focus on a single art form or work across multiple disciplines. We will collaborate with host organisations to develop their residency profiles prior to inviting and selecting participating artists.

If your organisation is interested in becoming a host with GoSEA, please complete the Expression of Interest form by 31 Dec 2025. We will follow up within three weeks after the submission deadline.