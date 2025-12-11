Concert “Rezonans”

08 pm, Fri 15 Dec 2025

Grand Concert Hall – Vietnam National Academy of Music

77 Hào Nam, Đống Đa, Hà Nội‪

From the organizer:

VIPCF is honored to present Rezonans – a special concert celebrating the musical connection between Vietnam and Armenia, featuring world-renowned pianist Armen Babakhanian and one of Vietnam’s leading pianists, Lưu Đức Anh.

The program offers a rich musical journey, from timeless masterpieces by Bach and Beethoven to works full of color, identity, and artistic character from Armenia and Vietnam.

This concert is not only an opportunity to experience the artistic dialogue between the Vietnamese and Armenian cultures, but also a rare chance to hear a world-class pianist who has been honored at major competitions such as Van Cliburn, Leeds, Gina Bachauer, and Dublin.

Professor and pianist Armen Babakhanian also serves on the jury of the inaugural edition of VIPCF in April 2025.

The event is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Hanoi and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam, in collaboration with VIPCF, Bösendorfer, and Đức Trí Piano Boutique.

Tikcet hotline:

+84 90 215 74 93‬ (Ninh Phạm)

+ or send message via VIPCF – Vietnam International Piano Competition & Festival Facebook page

Follow updates on event’s page.