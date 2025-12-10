08 pm, Fri 12 Dec 2025

Anatolia

7 Alley 437/2, Ngọc Thụy, Long Biên, Hà Nội

Ticket: 250.000 vnd

Please send messages via Instagram for ticket reservation

From the organizer:

The Đàn Bầu is one of the most unique traditional instruments of Vietnam, distinguished by its one-string structure. This simplicity does not limit its expressive potential; on the contrary, it gives the instrument an exceptionally rich, powerful, and deeply emotional voice.

“Đàn Bầu and Beyond” is an exploration of the instrument’s boundaries and its new expressive possibilities in a contemporary context. Beyond plucking, vibrating, and tapping, through extended techniques and the integration of electronic sound, the program opens up an entirely new sonic world for this traditional instrument.

The performance will be a journey of pure improvisation and spontaneity. All interactions and sonic dialogues in music will unfold live, created in the moment by the musicians, within the nostalgic, Vietnamese-inspired atmosphere of Anatolia.

The program will feature the first collaboration of three đàn bầu players Ngô Trà My, Phạm Thị Tâm, and Nguyễn Thùy Linh, together with electronics artist Lương Huệ Trinh

Cập nhật thêm thông tin tại trang sự kiện.