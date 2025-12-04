09 am – 11 am, Sat 06 Dec 2025

Chương Dương Forest Park

117 Hàm Tử Quan, Chương Dương Độ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The program “Creative codesign with children about the Red River ecosystem” creates opportunities for children to explore, express and co-design this special space creatively, connecting children with nature through art, storytelling and cultural exchange. “Creative codesign with children about the Red River ecosystem” is led by Think Playgrounds (Vietnam), British creative educator Vicky Cave and ecology expert Nguyen Hoang Hao, supported by the British Council’s Connections Through Culture program.

On November 29, 2025, 30 children living in the Chuong Duong area had an exciting exploration of the Red River bank ecosystem and expressed it into 22 artworks with interesting perspectives. From these discoveries, the children continued to participate in design activities, building specific ideas to develop the Red River bank ecological trail into a learning and experience space to raise people’s awareness of urban biodiversity.

The exhibition “Children’s Discovery of the Red River Ecosystem” is held on December 6, 2025 at Chuong Duong Forest Park with the participation of the community, schools, press, experts and environmental, cultural and social organizations to listen to the children’s stories and wishes, thereby joining hands to improve friendly, ecological, and environmentally sustainable spaces for children.

Follow updates on event’s page.