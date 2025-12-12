Opening: 04 pm, Fri 12 Dec 2025

Exhibition: 13 – 21 Dec 2025

Điểm Gặp Liên Văn Hóa – Lan Viên Cố Tích 2

94-96-98 Bạch Đằng, TP Huế

From the organizer:

Since the early 1990s, German photographer Birgit Kleber has been capturing portraits of fellow photographers in the series “Photographers”. Over three decades, this series has brought together over 100 portraits, forming a vivid visual chronicle of photography itself. Kleber’s compositions draw attention to the subject’s eyes — where fleeting expressions emerge, moments supposed to last only for a blink are seized and preserved in the photograph’s still eternity.

For the series “Việt-Đức: 20 Gesichter, 20 Geschichten”, Birgit Kleber portrayed 20 remarkable German-Vietnamese individuals. The series sheds light on a topic still not often presented in the public perception and inspires future generations. Each portrait is the result of a shared attitude between the artist and her subject.

Presented side by side in the exhibition “to see or to be seen”, “Photographers” seem to represent the observer, while “20 Geschiter” the observed. Yet once photographed, every subject simultaneously sees and is seen. By placing the nature of the medium alongside the identity of its subjects, the exhibition poses a question that has echoed since the dawn of modern society: What does it mean to see and to be seen? And how can we ensure that more diverse voices and faces continue to be seen, heard, and valued?

Follow updates on event’s page.