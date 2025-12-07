09 am – 05 pm, Sat 13 Dec 2025

Văn Lake, Temple of Literature

Opposite 58 Quốc Tử Giám, Đống Đa, Hanoi

From the organizer:

CRAFT LINK warmly invites you to join “Hmong Culture Day” — an event celebrating the beauty of culture, traditional costumes, and handcrafted arts of the Hmong communities in Vietnam.

At the event, you will have the chance to:

– Meet and interact with Hmong artisans from various regions

– Explore traditional costumes featuring intricate hand-embroidered motifs

– Admire an immersive cultural–artistic exhibition rich in Hmong identity

– Experience the unique processes of hemp fiber making, hemp weaving, beeswax batik, and indigo dyeing

– Enjoy traditional cultural activities, performances, and Hmong cuisine

– Special highlight: enjoy the latest fashion collection by CRAFT LINK, inspired by traditional Hmong patterns and motifs from CRAFT LINK’s project areas.

Your participation will help spread the values of sustainable culture and support ethnic minority artisan communities in Vietnam!

Follow updates on event’s page.