Japanese Film Festival in Vietnam 2025

12 Dec 2025 – 25 Jan 2026

Hanoi, Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang

From the organizer:

The Japan Foundation in Vietnam is pleased to announce the Japanese Film Festival 2025, which will take place from December 12, 2025 to January 25, 2026, across four cities: Hanoi, Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang.

The Japanese Film Festival is one of the Japan Foundation’s most important annual cultural initiatives, dedicated to bringing Japanese cinema closer to audiences around the world. In Vietnam, the event has accompanied viewers for more than 17 years, presenting numerous outstanding works and earning growing affection and support from the public. Continuing this journey, the Japanese Film Festival 2025 will return with a lineup of 10 films encompassing a wide range of genres from timeless classics to innovative contemporary creations, offering audiences of all backgrounds a rich and emotional cinematic experience.

Romance Film

The return of a legend and new voices of 2025 cinema

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Love Letter — the timeless masterpiece by director Iwai Shunji — returns to officially open the Japan Film Festival 2025. This marks the film’s first-ever screening in Vietnamese theaters, presented in a refined and striking 4K remastered version. In Japan, the 30th-anniversary re-release of Love Letter unexpectedly topped the box office, reaffirming the enduring appeal of what is considered the nation’s most beloved romance film of all time. More than just a cinematic work, Love Letter is an icon—a poetic, tender yet haunting “love letter” that Vietnamese audiences simply cannot miss.

To offer a compelling contrast between love in the 1990s and in the digital era, this year’s festival will also feature two new romance films premiering in 2025, each imbued with contemporary sensibilities and emotional depth:

– Petals and Memories

– Sunset Sunrise

Historical Film

A timeless masterpiece makes its big-screen debut in Vietnam

Another unmissable highlight for cinephiles, especially fans of historical epics, is Seven Samurai. This legendary samurai masterpiece by the “emperor of Japanese cinema,” Akira Kurosawa, is more than 70 years old and has garnered countless prestigious international awards. Its influence spans generations of filmmakers worldwide, from Asia to Hollywood. The film not only cemented Kurosawa’s stature in world cinema but also became a cultural symbol and a source of pride for Japan. Seven Samurai was introduced to Vietnamese audiences on VTV1 in 2016, and now returns for the first time on the big screen as part of the festival to offer a complete and immersive experience for lovers of classic cinema and Japanese culture.

Animation

Two worlds, two styles, one powerful appeal

Japanese animation continues to be a global cultural icon with a devoted international following. In 2025, the festival proudly presents two exceptional animated works — one cyberpunk and one emotionally driven — promising diverse and distinctive viewing experiences:

– Ghost in the Shell — the 1995 cyberpunk landmark adapted from Shirow Masamune’s manga, celebrated for its philosophical futurism and razor-sharp aesthetic. The year 2025 also marks the film’s 30th anniversary, coinciding intriguingly with Love Letter.

– The Imaginary — an enchanting journey into a world of color and emotion, a visually vibrant celebration of childhood imagination that is gentle yet profound.

Comedy films

Bursting with energy and creativity

Japanese comedy this year is represented by two boldly distinctive works:

– Angry Squad: The Civil Servant and the Seven Swindlers by director Ueda Shinichiro—the “master of creativity” behind One Cut of the Dead, a phenomenon at the Japanese Film Festival 2018. The film promises explosive humor, dynamic pacing, and Ueda’s signature playful spirit.

– Cells at Work! by director Hideki Takeuchi—a unique blend of scientific insight and surreal humor. Both entertaining and emotionally resonant, the film celebrates the wonders of the human body. Notably, director Hideki Takeuchi will join the festival in Hanoi for an in-person dialogue with the audience about the filmmaking process.

Thrillers

Gripping stories packed with suspense

Thriller fans will not be disappointed: this year’s festival features two films filled with twists, tension, and surprise. Both works boast fast-paced storytelling, clever structure, and heart-stopping plot turns from beginning to end:

– 6 Lying Students — a tale of six university students entangled in a web of secrets, overlapping lies, and chilling truths gradually revealed.

– Showtime 7 — an intense look behind the scenes of a newsroom, where every decision carries unexpected consequences.

Film Introduction

(The films are subtitled in Vietnamese and English)

1. Love Letter

(ラブレター)

1995 | 125’ | Romance | K

Released on Saturday, March 25, 1995, LOVE LETTER marked the feature film directorial debut of Shunji Iwai. (2025 marks the 30th anniversary of its release.)

At the 19th Japan Academy Awards, the film won multiple honors, including the Excellence Award for Picture. Etsushi Toyokawa, who portrayed Shigeru Akiba, received the Excellence Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Popularity Award (Actor category). Takashi Kashiwabara and Miki Sakai, who played Itsuki Fujii during his and her childhood, respectively, were awarded the Newcomer of the Year, while REMEDIOS received the Excellence Award for Music.

Miho Nakayama, who played dual roles, won Best Actress at several prestigious awards including the Blue Ribbon Awards, Hochi Film Awards, Yokohama Film Festival, and Takasaki Film Festival. The film ranked third in Kinema Junpo’s Best Ten of 1995 and first in the Readers’ Choice Awards, among many other accolades.

Following its release in Japan, LOVE LETTER was screened in more than 20 countries and regions. When it premiered in South Korea in 1999, it drew over 1.4 million viewers. At the time, the phrase “Ogenki desu ka?” (“How are you?”) became a popular catchphrase in Korea. Even today, the film enjoys overwhelming support from younger generations in their 20s. In January 2025, the film’s ninth revival screening attracted over 100,000 viewers, further demonstrating its enduring popularity.

LOVE LETTER remains a beloved and timeless classic—a landmark romance film that continues to transcend generations and borders.

2. Petals and Memories

(花まんま)

2025 | 118’ | Romance | T13

Set in Osaka, the story follows siblings Toshiki and Fumiko, who lost their parents early on. As the older brother, Toshiki promised their late father he would always protect his little sister, Fumiko. Taking on the role of both parent and brother, Toshiki dropped out of high school to work at a local factory to support them both. Now, Fumiko has grown and the day of her wedding is drawing near. As Toshiki watches the happy couple set out to begin a new chapter he can’t help but grumble, all while feeling a sense of relief. He rehearses his speech for Fumiko’s big day, when an unsettling thought creeps in: Fumiko holds the memories of a woman who died in an incident.

The film is based on the short story Hana Manma, featured in the short story collection of the same name by Minato Shukawa, winner of the prestigious 133rd Naoki Prize. Directing the film is Tetsu Maeda, a director celebrated for his empathetic storytelling and meticulous direction. His films seamlessly weave humor, raw emotion and deeply moving moments—qualities evident in works like And So The Baton Is Passed.

3. Sunset Sunrise

(サンセット・サンライズ)

2025 | 139’ | Romance | T13

The year is 2020, and measures against COVID-19 are starting to affect life all over Japan. Masks, temperature checks and constant sanitizing are a necessary annoyance – but for one enthusiastic Tokyoite, the ‘new normal’ brings a thrilling opportunity. Leaving behind his life in the city, young salaryman Shinsaku (Masaki SUDA) decides to work remotely and moves to a small town on the Sanriku Coast of Miyagi Prefecture, where he rents an empty house from wary landlord Momoka (Mao INOUE). Surrounded by the stunning nature of Tōhoku, Shinsaku spends his days indulging in his favourite hobby, fishing, and discovering the charm of his new neighborhood. But as scars from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami remain fresh, can the territorial locals accept him as one of their own?

Featuring an all-star cast, this delightful romcom follows Momoka and Shinsaku as they navigate new ground together. With a cast of odd yet lovable locals inhabiting Udahama, it’s hard not to fall in love with this quirky crew as they defend their small fishing town. Heartfelt and authentic, this age-old tale of city meets country offers a glimpse of hope for the future of rural Japan – one full of serendipitous encounters and mouthwatering sashimi

4. Seven Samurai

(七人の)

1954 | 207’ | Classical | T13

Fearing the return of bandits, peasants from a small village settlement go looking for help in KUROSAWA Akira’s 1954 classic SEVEN SAMURAI with its tale of feudal class and warfare in medieval Japan. With little food, the peasants struggle to find anyone who will help until they come across SHIMADA Kanbei, an elder swordsman wandering the land offering his services for free and a cast of other carefree fighters all searching for purpose. Gorobei, Heihachi and Shichiroji are friends and fellow soldiers, while the young impressionable Katsushiro and the enigmatic Kyuzo are matched only by the boisterous outcast Kikuchiyo played by MIFUNE Toshiro. The seven return to find a village on its last legs, still bearing the scars of previous raids. As they prepare for the climactic battle, this ragtag group slowly provides the hungry villagers with hope. But hope can’t replace the bitterness and anger lingering throughout the village. Awarded the Silver Lion at the 15th Venice International Film Festival in 1954 and screened as part of Cannes Classics selection at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, SEVEN SAMURAI is a tale for the ages where lingering divisions are as thick as blood. Their resistance is a reminder that in war there are no winners, only those who manage to survive.

5. Ghost in the Shell

(攻殻機動隊)

1995 | 90’ | Animation – Cyberpunk | T13

The year is 2029, a near-future enveloped by corporate networks, technology, electricity, and light. This new era where layer upon layer of information has been spread across the globe, and where computer crimes and cyberterrorism are now commonplace. Major Motoko Kusanagi is a member of the “Shell Squad”, officially known as Public Security Section 9, and which becomes involved in investigating the mysterious “Puppet Master”, an internationally wanted hacker hacking into human brains to manipulate their memories and control their actions and whose own identity remains a mystery. During the course of her investigations, Motoko and her team are close to pinpointing who the hacker is. However, unbeknown to her, it is the “Puppet Master” who has been drawing Motoko close in the attempt to make contact. When the two finally meet, their situation takes an unexpected turn. GHOST IN THE SHELL was first released in 1995, adapted from the manga series of the same name by SHIROW Masamune. In 2025, the film celebrates its 30th anniversary as not only a seminal Japanese animation but also a hallmark of Japanese cyberpunk and global science fiction. Introspective and action packed, this story of real bodies versus artificial minds asks whether a soul in the machine also makes it human.

6. The Imaginary

(攻殻機動隊)

2023 | 108’ | Animation | P

Studio Ponoc’s new animated feature film The Imaginary is a wondrous adventure that portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, a boy no one can see imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger, suddenly alone, arrives at The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten Imaginaries live and find work, he faces a mysterious threat.

Directed by Studio Ghibli veteran Yoshiyuki Momose and produced and written by twice-Academy Award®-nominated producer Yoshiaki Nishimura, The Imaginary is an unforgettable and emotional journey that delves into the limitless imaginations of children. Hand-drawn, hand-painted and incorporating new light and shadow techniques, this visual feast of a film vividly breathes life into the award-winning novel by A.F. Harrold.

7. ANGRY SQUAD: The Civil Servant and the Seven Swindler

(アングリースクワッド 公務員と7人の詐欺師)

2024 | 120’ | Comedy | T13

True to his profession, mild-mannered tax office investigator Kumazawa (Seiyo UCHINO) is used to living by the book. However, his life as a civil servant is turned upside down when he’s tricked out of his savings by a slick con artist who goes by the name Himuro (Masaki OKADA). Humiliated and furious, Kumazawa vows to get revenge until the swindler offers a tantalising deal: Team up, and he’ll help Kumazawa retrieve over one billion yen in unpaid taxes from the corrupt and well-moustached property developer Tachibana (Yukiyoshi OZAWA), in exchange for Himuro’s own freedom.

Reluctant at first, Kumazawa’s desire to bring Tachibana to justice proves stronger than his personal grudge against Himuro, and so the swindled begins his training to become the swindler. Together with a ragtag team of eccentric fraudsters they form the Angry Squad, and what begins as a professional sting quickly spirals into something far more personal.

Adapted from the hit South Korean drama Squad 38, this feel-good escapade delivers fast-talking tricksters, corporate power plays and an ensemble of lovable outcasts with plenty of tricks up their sleeve. In his latest work, director Shinichiro UEDA (One Cut of the Dead), delivers a spirited heist comedy packed with heart, hustle, and a not-so-subtle message: don’t mess with civil servants!

8. Cells At Work!

(はたらく細胞)

2024 | 110’ | Action – comedy | K

Ever wondered what’s going on with the intricate workings inside your body? This live action takes on the hit manga series Cells at Work! reimagines the human body as a bustling metropolis populated by 37 trillion cells. Inside high schooler Niko’s (Mana ASHIDA) body, a hard-working but clumsy red blood cell (Mei NAGANO) frequently loses her way as she eagerly delivers oxygen through the bloodstream. Meanwhile, her battle-hardened counterpart, a white blood cell/ Neutrophil (Takeru SATOH), relentlessly hunts down invading bacteria. Alongside trillions of other anthropomorphized cells, this unlikely duo must fight together to protect Niko from foreign threats—one immune system emergency and bacterial invasion at a time! In stark contrast, Niko’s father Shigeru (Sadawo ABE) often gives in to his vices, and his cells constantly battle under the strain of poor habits and stress.

Part science lesson and part theme park ride, director Hideki TAKEUCHI ’s (Fly me to the Saitama, THERMAE ROMAE) adaptation artfully injects soul into the seemingly absurd. This surreal comedy is layered with educational themes and cutting sincerity, making for a genuinely touching reminder of the wonders of the human body. Quirky, and over-the-top, Cells at Work! recalls Inside Out meets Power Rangers—with a surprisingly high body count!

9. 6 Lying University Students

(六人の嘘つきな大学生)

2024 | 113’ | Suspense | T13

It’s job-hunting season and six high-achieving university students make it to the final round of recruitment for the elite tech company, Spiral links. With over 10,000 competitors behind them, the tension is palpable in the conference room where the finalists receive their last task—a group discussion where they will debate an issue facing the company. From rivals to teammates, the young hopefuls band together and create a study group to prepare for the challenge that will determine their career’s fate. However, an unexpected twist in the hiring process threatens the alliances formed, as dirty secrets are exposed, and the students stop at nothing to achieve their final goal—getting hired.

True to form, director Yūichi SATO’s (City Hunter) latest work heavily leans into his signature closed-room storytelling style. Based on AKINARI Asakura’s wildly popular novel of the same name, 6 Lying University Students delivers a high-pressure, suspense-driven drama fraught with manipulation, deceit, and a good dose of scandal.

10. Showtime 7

(ショウタイムセブン)

2025 | 98’ | Suspense | T16

Once the face of the prime-time news program Showtime 7, Shinnosuke Orimoto (Hiroshi ABE) was a national news anchor until mysteriously being forced to step down from his position. Now relegated to a late-night radio gig, the washed-up presenter receives an ominous call from a stranger warning of an imminent bomb threat. Initially dismissing the call as a hoax, Orimoto hangs up… only to witness a deadly blast at a nearby power plant minutes later. As havoc unfolds, Orimoto jumps at the chance to relive his glory days as a newscaster, and steps into the role of negotiator live on the air. But when the incident spirals out of control, Orimoto must tread carefully—or face explosive consequences. With innocent lives on the line, will Orimoto succeed in reclaiming the spotlight, or will his pride be his downfall?

Every second matters in this high-stakes suspense thriller, based on the South Korean box office hit The Terror Live. Featuring a stellar performance by veteran actor Hiroshi Abe, this race against the clock is a wild ride that will have audiences gripped from start to finish.

