Open Studio “Sensory Visions”

Opening: 03 pm, Sat 20 Dec 2025

Open studio: 11 am – 05 pm, Tues – Sun, 21 Dec 2025 – 18 Jan 2026

APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development

1 Luong Yen, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

From the organizer:

“There is a land that no one has ever set foot on, where even the owner of that land is unsure of their own ‘possession.’

Yet, its mystery, its strangeness, and its potential splendor can be affirmed, for none of us—the privileged humans favored by creation—have ever once set foot there.

Sensory Visions might be a futile endeavor—a phenomenon that science is still trying to decipher—or simply the endearing delusion of art.

But from the perspective that ‘art is the laboratory for social development,’ SENSORY VISIONS is the home of hope and joy, where the visually impaired and artists collaboratively realize dreams of a visual world never before known to the blind.

Who says the blind do not have their own world of images?” (*)

Starting in July 2025, the project has undergone six months of regular co-work and collaboration, including introductory meetings, a series of multi-sensory workshops designed to spark ideas, in-depth discussions, collaborative creation, and the final realization of the artworks.

More than just a journey to seek mystery or delusion, Sensory Visions has progressively become a safe space for openness, understanding, and shifting preconceived notions about the visually impaired and the disabled community, who are often viewed as disadvantaged. Their specialized methods of reading, learning, and interpreting—along with their extraordinary, imagination-defying capabilities—have inspired the creative process, helping artists develop interdisciplinary modes of expression and expand the boundaries of visual art.

The initial results of these experiments will be introduced in the Sensory Visions Open Studio, where the vivid, unique worldviews of blind and visually impaired individuals are elicited, transformed, and brought to the public through the language of art. With the dedication and effort of the project members, organizers, and the collaboration of accompanying organizations and individuals, SENSORY VISIONS hopes to be a source of encouragement for efforts to break down barriers, promote inclusion, and unlock future potential and vision for art that fosters social development.

The project features the participation of the following visually impaired members: Trần Quốc Hoàn, Lê Hương Giang, Nghiêm Thu Loan, Hoàng Văn Lý, Nguyễn Đức Nghị, Trương Thành Nhân, Nguyễn An Như, Trương Thành Phát, Hồ Minh Quang; and artists: x (Nguyễn Trâm Anh), @Theovio_ (Vũ Phan Anh), Đồng, Flinh, Lê Thị Đức Hạnh, Thanh Huyền, Ngô Thu Hương, Nguyễn Đỗ Đức Minh, Trần Diễm Phương, Nguyễn Hồng Quân, Thảo Bùi.

Curated by: Trần Lương, Ngụy Hải An

Organized and sponsored by: APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development

Supported by: Goethe-Institut Hanoi, UpGen Vietnam

The Sensory Visions is supported by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi within the framework of an inclusive arts program, aimed at promoting new artistic practices and helping to expand access, diversity, and social participation opportunities for people with disabilities in the arts.

(*) Curator Trần Lương

