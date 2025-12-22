Read with Us #14: Sleepless, Restless
07 am – 07 pm, 18 Dec 2025 – 15 Feb 2026
Sóng Sánh Café
48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
“Wakeful nights draw the Sleepless from the warmth of their bed. Venturing out into the dark, they attune themselves to what stirs when nocturnal life takes over: the deviant, the violent, the vulnerable, the otherworldly. A different kind of visibility emerges from the prolonged attention required to see under low light, or the intentional gaze drawn towards sources of light more or less tactile.”
We invite you to step into Sleepless, Restless, a curated selection of photobooks shaped by darkness, where night is not merely a stretch of time but a state of mind. From brightly lit urban streets to the far edges of the Earth, these books unfold a journey of risk and adventure, exhilaration and brutality, solitude and chaotic encounters, moments that often surface only when the light recedes.
Curated by Nguyễn Phương Thảo
List of titles
Hà Nội, Wednesday, 10:43 P.M (2020) – Wouter Vanhees
HK:PM – Hong Kong Night Life 1974-1989 (2021) – Greg Girard
Weegee: Naked New York (1997) – Weegee
The Cars That Ate Bangkok (1996) – Philip Blenkinsop
Sting (2024) – Hsueh Ying Chi
The Coast (2019) – Sohrab Hura
City Night Light (2022) – Philong Sovan
Hyperborea: Stories from the Arctic (2023) – Evgenia Arbugaeva
Day to Night (2019) – Stephen Wilkes
Follow updates on event’s page.