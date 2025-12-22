Read with Us #14: Sleepless, Restless

07 am – 07 pm, 18 Dec 2025 – 15 Feb 2026

Sóng Sánh Café

48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Wakeful nights draw the Sleepless from the warmth of their bed. Venturing out into the dark, they attune themselves to what stirs when nocturnal life takes over: the deviant, the violent, the vulnerable, the otherworldly. A different kind of visibility emerges from the prolonged attention required to see under low light, or the intentional gaze drawn towards sources of light more or less tactile.”

We invite you to step into Sleepless, Restless, a curated selection of photobooks shaped by darkness, where night is not merely a stretch of time but a state of mind. From brightly lit urban streets to the far edges of the Earth, these books unfold a journey of risk and adventure, exhilaration and brutality, solitude and chaotic encounters, moments that often surface only when the light recedes.

Curated by Nguyễn Phương Thảo

List of titles

Hà Nội, Wednesday, 10:43 P.M (2020) – Wouter Vanhees

HK:PM – Hong Kong Night Life 1974-1989 (2021) – Greg Girard

Weegee: Naked New York (1997) – Weegee

The Cars That Ate Bangkok (1996) – Philip Blenkinsop

Sting (2024) – Hsueh Ying Chi

The Coast (2019) – Sohrab Hura

City Night Light (2022) – Philong Sovan

Hyperborea: Stories from the Arctic (2023) – Evgenia Arbugaeva

Day to Night (2019) – Stephen Wilkes

