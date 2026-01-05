Opening: 06 pm – 09 pm, Fri 09 Jan 2026

Showcase: 09 am – 08 pm, 10 – 21 Jan 2026

CHILLALA – House of Art

75 Xuân Thủy, An Khánh ward (formerly Thảo Điền), HCMC

From the organizer:

Chillala – House of Art & Lan Tinh Foundation are thrilled to invite the audience to Amidst tides, a quiet unholding – a solo exhibition by Le Minh Khoa.

After two decades of resounding success in fashion design, since 2016, Le Minh Khoa has carved out a contemplative hiatus to return to the visual arts, steadfastly forging a lexicon of his own. Amidst tides, a quiet unholding serves as the artist’s debut solo exhibition in his fifties, distilling the sediments of both his fine arts and applied arts journeys. Such synthesis is a unique reflection of Le Minh Khoa’s personal identity, as well as the collective one of a creative cohort in the South post-Renovation.

The exhibition Amidst tides, a quiet unholding featuring 28 works, curated by Ace Le, dissects into four primary pillars. In Mooring, the concept is clearly articulated through composition, leaving behind the presence of humans and cities to return to pure nature. Afoot is where the soft sculptural effects in his paintings are decisively formed, utilising the palette knife with mastery to create bold masses and razor-thin lines. Swaying pours in an innocent neon palette, drifting as if soaring through the subconscious. Finally, Unholding sees the artist playing with thinned gold pigments, dissolving the self into a world of contemplation. From the choice of tools to colour coordination, one perceives the instincts of both a painter and a designer. These four series symbolise shifts in both thought and technique – explorations of space, line, palette, and materiality that converge into the collective abstract lexicon of Le Minh Khoa.

