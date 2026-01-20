An index for Phụ Lục

10 AM – 11:30 AM, Sat 24 Jan 2026

EMASI Nam Long

No. 147, Street no. 8, Nam Long Residential Area, Tan Thuan Ward (D7), HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

An appendix and an index work like partners. The appendix extends – by providing extra information, while the index directs – by providing clues. Both are needed to navigate a text, a book, a neighborhood, a thought, an installation.

Initiated by Hung Duong, this tour is intended as an index for the exhibition ‘Phụ Lục, How Are You?’, within Phụ Lục Project curated by Van Do, and is currently on display at Nguyễn Art Foundation. It aims to prompt the participants’ imagination through a curated selection of words that Hung has drawn from his personal engagement with the exhibition’s works. Co-led by Hung and the participants, the tour will walk us through a garden of absent songs and present shadows, where seeds germinate sheepishly while house plants wilt, where memories of inner perturbation unfurl into withered vines and exiled herbs. We will trace the remnants of Phụ Lục’s practice through the objects present/hidden in the exhibition and their unspoken dreams – while sharing words that churn the gears of our mind – before exploring an onsite and ongoing archive of Phụ Lục’s 15-year endeavor, compiled and organized by curator Van Do.

Hung Duong writes independently. His criticism of contemporary art is founded on exchanges with artmakers about art’s versatile roles in society. He runs his own website www.sea-through.net as a reservoir for his sprawling thoughts, while actively contributing to Artforum, Frieze, ArtAsiaPacific, and other platforms.