Sensory Visions Open Studio | Performance “What is Within Eternity?”

07 PM, Sat 10 Jan 2026

APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development

1 Luong Yen, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

The event will be conducted in Vietnamese and is suitable for participants aged 15 and above.

From the organizer:

“an explorer, an illuminator,

ambiguous dialogues, overlapping sounds

some questions, some responses

something stirring, something vibrant

to feel, to touch, to smell, to taste, to wax and wane.”

“what is within eternity?” is an interactive theatrical performance sparked within the Sensory Visions Project in late October 2025 by Trần Diễn Phương, co-created and developed alongside Hoàng Văn Lý and Nguyễn An Như.

The work’s first experimental piece—born from a relatively swift yet exhilarating collaboration between sighted and visually impaired artists—will be introduced to the public this Saturday evening.

A performance, a moment of deep resonance, an invitation to slow down, to let things settle, and to find your own answer: “what is within eternity?”

Trần Diễm Phương graduated in Folk and Traditional Dance Performance from the Ho Chi Minh City Dance School. Her artistic practice focuses on humanity, listening to the inner self, observing movement, engaging in dialogue, and adapting to the rhythm of life. Her project “Co.the.0” (Dựng 1 – Project Đẩy Sàn), for which she served as the primary conceptualist, received the Theatre Category Award in the “Sound of Brotherhood: Talent Discovery” program, organized by the World Youth Orchestra Foundation in collaboration with the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and the Italian Embassy. Phương has collaborated with non-professional actors and visually impaired artists in the contemporary dance performance “Sau Vô Biên” (Beyond the Boundless), part of the “Se Sẽ Chứ 2024” event. In September 2025, Phương and her colleagues initiated project “Giếng” (The Well), welcoming participants from diverse backgrounds and fields—including artists, experts, teachers, students, people with disabilities, and former inmates. The project aims to open a multidimensional space for sharing, encouraging self-cultivation and conscious creativity.

Hoàng Văn Lý is the Chairperson of the Hoàn Kiếm District Blind Association in Hanoi, where he provides consultation, training, media support, and advocacy for the social inclusion of persons with disabilities. He is also a contributor to Pháp Luật Xã Hội newspaper and Hòa Nhập online magazine. From 2006 to 2016, he worked as a reporter and editor for radio programs dedicated to the visually impaired and for cancer patients at the Voice of Vietnam (VOV). In 2016, he founded Đom Đóm Studio, the first social media–based communications project in Vietnam focusing on persons with disabilities and disability-related issues. Between 2017 and 2018, he served as a mentor for the vocational guidance project for visually impaired students, organized by Samaritan’s Purse. During the same period, he collaborated as a lecturer in Effective Communication, providing career orientation and personal development guidance at the Vocational Education Center of the Hanoi Blind Association. From 2018 to 2019, he was a member of the advisory board for VTV4’s documentary Do You See What I See. Between 2020 and 2022, he served as a member of the coordinating committee for The EYES Project, a social initiative connecting visually impaired and sighted youth with the aim of breaking down barriers and social prejudice. From 2020 to 2023, he acted as a media consultant and supporter for the sports dance competition for the visually impaired Dancing Beyond Barriers. He was a key member of the organizing team for the “Se Sẽ Chứ” Poetry Month event in 2024.

Nguyễn An Như (b. 2003) graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Traditional Music, specializing in the Đàn tranh (Vietnamese zither), from the Vietnam National Academy of Music, and currently lives and works in Hanoi. Như is proficient in playing various instruments, including the bamboo flute, Đàn tranh, piano, and violin. She actively participates in numerous art and community projects, such as: “Touch, Sculpt, Knead – Seeing with Hands, Imagining in the Dark” (APD Center, 2024); “Se Sẽ Chứ 2024”; and Giếng (The Well) (2025). Như frequently performs in musical programs, including the 11th Asian Arts Festival (2014); the “Sounds of Brotherhood” project by the World Youth Orchestra Foundation (2024); the monthly concert series Piano Recital: Steinway Community at Viet Thuong Music; as well as weekend performances on Hanoi’s pedestrian streets. Như currently volunteers for Vietnam and Friends (VAF), a Vietnamese NGO that supports disadvantaged communities, especially people with visual impairments. Throughout her journey in work and creation, Như always aspires to become more active, expand opportunities to engage in meaningful work, and become a contributing citizen to society.

Sensory Visions is an inclusive art project organized by the APD Center for Art Patronage and Development. Launched in July 2025, the project has undergone six months of regular co-work and collaboration, including introductory meetings, a series of multi-sensory workshops designed to spark ideas, in-depth discussions, collaborative creation, and the final realization of the artworks. The initial results of these experiments will be introduced in the SENSORY VISIONS Open Studio, where the vivid, unique worldviews of blind and visually impaired individuals are deconstructed, transformed, and brought to the public through the language of art. With the dedication of project members, organizers, and the support of partnering organizations and individuals, we hope to inspire efforts to break down barriers, foster inclusion and creativity, and unlock the potential and future vision for art in social development.

The project features the participation of the following visually impaired members: Trần Quốc Hoàn, Lê Hương Giang, Nghiêm Thu Loan, Hoàng Văn Lý, Nguyễn Đức Nghị, Trương Thành Nhân, Nguyễn An Như, Trương Thành Phát, Hồ Minh Quang; and artists: x (Nguyễn Trâm Anh), @Theovio_ (Vũ Phan Anh), Đồng, Flinh, Lê Thị Đức Hạnh, Thanh Huyền, Ngô Thu Hương, Nguyễn Đỗ Đức Minh, Trần Diễm Phương, Nguyễn Hồng Quân, Thảo Bùi.

Curated by: Trần Lương, Ngụy Hải An

Organized and sponsored by: APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development

Supported by: Goethe-Institut Hanoi, UpGen Vietnam

