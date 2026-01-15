Sensory Visions Open Studio | Talk “Touch / Smell / Taste the Visible to Create the Seen in Dreams”

03 pm, Sat 17 Jan 2026

APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development

1 Luong Yen, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

The event will be conducted in Vietnamese and is suitable for participants aged 15 and above.

Registration link

From the organizer:

Rooted in curiosity and the aspiration to touch the dreams and visual imagination of the visually impaired, the Sensory Visions project, through its six-month journey, has begun to open new doors for “reading,” learning, and understanding across differing worldviews. In this space, art serves as a “laboratory” to explore hither-to unknown “image-spheres.”

Closing an engaging yet challenging chapter of creative experimentation, the project’s wrap-up talk does more than just review the process, efforts, and collaborative results; it is an in-depth discussion on the internal transformations of an art-for-social-development practice model.

The project members—including curators, artists, and the visually impaired participants—will share and exchange on central themes: The scientific nature and structure of the project; the role of research parameters and sociological knowledge in its execution; whether the initial fruits have truly reflected the dreams of the blind; and the shifts in linguistic interfaces and expressive capacities through art. Above all, it is an exploration of lessons learned about collaboration—a vital mechanism not only in development projects but also in contemporary artistic creation.

The conversation also seeks to broaden the scope of discussion with essential objective feedback from the community, thereby shaping a future vision for Sensory Visions while suggesting sustainable approaches and directions for the practice of art for social development.

Sensory Visions is an inclusive art project organized by the APD Center for Art Patronage and Development, inspired and encouraged by the “Touch, Sculpt, Knead – Seeing with Hands, Imagining in the Dark” project (2024). Launched in July 2025, the project has undergone six months of regular co-work and collaboration, including introductory meetings, a series of multi-sensory workshops designed to spark ideas, in-depth discussions, collaborative creation, and the final realization of the artworks. The initial results of these experiments will be introduced in the SENSORY VISIONS Open Studio, where the vivid, unique worldviews of blind and visually impaired individuals are deconstructed, transformed, and brought to the public through the language of art. With the dedication of project members, organizers, and the support of partnering organizations and individuals, we hope to inspire efforts to break down barriers, foster inclusion and creativity, and unlock the potential and future vision for art in social development.

The project features the participation of the following visually impaired members: Trần Quốc Hoàn, Lê Hương Giang, Nghiêm Thu Loan, Hoàng Văn Lý, Nguyễn Đức Nghị, Trương Thành Nhân, Nguyễn An Như, Trương Thành Phát, Hồ Minh Quang; and artists: x (Nguyễn Trâm Anh), @Theovio_ (Vũ Phan Anh), Đồng, Flinh, Lê Thị Đức Hạnh, Thanh Huyền, Ngô Thu Hương, Nguyễn Đỗ Đức Minh, Trần Diễm Phương, Nguyễn Hồng Quân, Thảo Bùi.

Curated by: Trần Lương, Ngụy Hải An

Organized and sponsored by: APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development

Supported by: Goethe-Institut Hanoi, UpGen Vietnam

Follow updates on event’s page.