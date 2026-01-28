08 PM – 09:30 PM, Thurs 29 Jan 2026

Event Room, Floor 3, Complex 01

167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Songs for Peace emerged from an improvised idea by Trí Minh, a long-time friend of the artist duo Siedl/Cao, after he experienced the sound world of the exhibition Drone & Drone, created by the duo.

Previously, Trí Minh and Siedl/Cao collaborated on a project at Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin, Germany, tentatively translated as Songs of War. In this project, Trí Minh and Siedl/Cao engaged in a musical dialogue with revolutionary songs composed by Trí Minh’s father, composer Thuận Yến.

Coincidentally, both the Berlin collaboration and the exhibition Drone & Drone share a common message of peace. They reflect on the dual nature of humanity – our capacity to create beauty and compassion, while simultaneously carrying the power to destroy the world and ourselves.

Songs for Peace continues this dialogue – an exchange through sound and music – between past and present, war and peace, father and son, acoustic sound worlds and electronic ones.

This event is part of the exhibition Âm Âm – Drone & Drone, organised by Heritage Art Space with the support of Complex 01, Nghề Nghệ, and the Austrian Embassy in Vietnam.

About artist Trí Minh

Trí Minh is one of Vietnam’s most prominent musicians, celebrated both domestically and internationally for his exceptional talent and unique contributions. As a composer, performer, and musical director, he has crafted distinctive music programs that em-body the essence of Vietnam while embracing innovation, leaving a lasting impression on global audiences. Trí Minh stands out for his ability to blend the rich heritage of Vietnamese traditional music – through the evocative sounds of the đàn bầu, sáo trúc, and folk melodies – with contemporary genres such as classical, jazz, and experimental music.

