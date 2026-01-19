Sound Ride With Siedl/Cao Duo

10 AM – 11:30 AM, Sun 25 Jan 2026

Meeting point: Complex 01

29 alley 31 lane 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Siedl/Cao and Heritage Art Space would like to invite you to join us on a motorbike tour around Hanoi with a kite flute attached to your helmet.

The Sound Ride, like the exhibition Drone & Drone, takes the sound of the kite flute as its point of departure, yet unfolds as a completely different journey. While Drone & Drone takes place within the white cube of the exhibition space and invites the audience to immerse themselves in an almost surreal sonic world shaped by the steady operation of machines, Sound Ride leads us out into the real world—full of color and natural chaos. It encourages us to re-discover familiar soundscapes and living environments through a different lens, a lens made of sound.

By attaching aeolian flutes to their helmets, participants in the Sound Ride generate a haunting polyphonic drone that weaves through the fabric of the urban cacophony. The drone sound—the sustained tone of the kite flute—has long been associated with images of the Vietnamese countryside, while the roar of motorcycle engines and other mechanical sounds are emblematic of urban life and modernity. The kite flutes’ sound guides our attention toward the surrounding sonic environment and invite reflections on ourselves and on our relationship with the familiar spaces we inhabit.

This listening ride serves as both a hands-on sound art workshop and a socially interactive sound intervention or happening. It juxtaposes the past and the present, rural and urban, with sound acting as the thread that binds us to our surroundings. Through the seemingly eternal sound of the kite flute, this ride seeks to transform the familiar auditory landscape of the city, offering participants and incidental witnesses a multi-sensory experience.

The event is part of the exhibition Âm Âm – Drone & Drone, taking place from January 23 to January 30, 2026 at Complex 01.

Notes for participants

1/ The event will be documented in the form of images and audio recordings, serving the purposes of storage, research, survey, and promotion of the author and Heritage Art Space. By participating, the audience agrees to allow Heritage Art Space (and the author) the right to use your images and opinions as material for the program.

2/ Participants must be able to ride a motorbike.

The journey of this sound ride will go through some areas of Hanoi, where there used to be villages, fields, where kites could fly freely in the past.

3/ Participation fee: 200,000 VND per motorbike rider (each rider may bring one passenger at no additional cost)

Bank transfer details:

Account number: 0988571056

Bank: VP Bank

Account holder: Cao Thanh Lan

Content: Registrant’s name

