[HN] Tết: The Art Home – Cycles of Time

09:30 AM – 06:30 PM, Mon – Sat 09 Feb – 28 Mar 2026 (excluding public holidays)

Indochine House

3rd floor, No. 8 Tràng Thi, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Tết: The Art Home – Cycles of time” introduces artworks by 5 artists: Nguyen The Hung (b.1981), Khong Do Duy (b.1987), Doan Van Toi (b.1989), Mifa (b.1990), and Pham Cong Xeen (b.1994), alongside with a selection of Japanese antiques.

“Tết: The Art Home”, initiated in 2025, is Indochine House’s annual spring program, presenting a curated selection of modern and contemporary painting alongside refined antiques from East Asia. Entering its second year at Indochine House’s new venue on the 3rd floor, 8 Trang Thi, Hanoi, this event adopts the theme “Cycles of time” conceived as an invitation to observe and sense subtle transformations as they move from human inner world outward into the surrounding landscape.

In Eastern civilisation, four seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter are associated with the cycle of birth, growth, harvest, and storage. Spring embodies emergence and renewal; summer carries the fervor of vitality and expansion; autumn gathers and reflects upon what has been achieved; while winter offers stillness, rest, and the quiet accumulation of energy in preparation for future cycles. This continual rotation, layered with shifting states of being, has long served as a wellspring of inspiration across poetry, music, painting, sculpture, and craft traditions throughout the region.

Among the most emblematic expressions of this sensibility is the work of Matsuo Basho (1644-1694), the eminent Zen master and poet of Japan’s Edo period. Through haiku, Basho devoted himself to capturing fleeting yet profound moments of the natural world, articulating the deep resonance of seasonal change through a lens shaped by meditative contemplation. A related sensitivity is frequently encountered in hand-painted ceramic surfaces crafted by Japanese artisans across different historical periods.

Taking this as a point of departure, the exhibition unfolds across 6 spaces – Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Spring again, along with a transitional hall – to form an open, cyclical movement through time. Each room opens with a haiku by Basho, placed in dialogue with ceramics at its center, functioning as a poetic threshold into a specific moment. Extending this dialogue into the present, five artists including Nguyen The Hung (b.1981), Khong Do Duy (b.1987), Doan Van Toi (b.1989), Mifa (b.1990), and Pham Cong Xeen (b.1994) contribute painterly observations that seek to trace personal yet interconnected moments within an ever-moving cycle, where change is constant and meaning accumulates through attention and return.

And this spring, a new journey quietly begins once again.

