Mentorship On Seeing with Jamie Maxtone-Graham

Apr – June 2026

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Language: English

Tuition-free

Limited to 10 participants

Registration link

Deadline for registration: 08 Mar 2026

From the organizer:

On Seeing 2026 with Jamie Maxtone-Graham is a three-month photography workshop, designed for experienced photographers who have a specific project proposal in mind and wish to work in a small, dedicated group with like-minded practitioners. Led by Jamie Maxtone-Graham and taking place at Matca Space for Photography, the workshop is tuition-free and hosts up to 10 participants selected via the open call.

The workshop is open to Vietnamese photographers working in all aspects of the medium (editorial, personal, experimental, artistic, etc.) looking to elevate their practice to the next level. The only requirement is full commitment to the creative process and the development of a self-driven portfolio on a theme of choice. Chosen participants are expected to move forward with their projects and attend weekly group critiques. Meetings will focus on updating progress, presenting research, sharing ideas for overcoming creative and technical challenges, and refining strategies toward the completion of each participant’s project. The workshop will be conducted in English with some accommodation for those with limited proficiency.

Planned to take place from April to June 2026, sessions will be held weekly in the evenings or on weekends. Further details will be shared with chosen participants.

How to apply

To apply, please send the following before March 08, 2026 via Google Form:

– A link to previous work

– A description of the photographic series you would like to develop

– CV and other relevant documents (optional)

The result will be announced via email on March 15, 2026. Some candidates might be contacted for an interview.

About the organizer

Jamie Maxtone-Graham is a photographer and filmmaker with a long history of producing personal photography portfolios and conducting intensive, long-term photography workshops at both Hanoi DocLab and Matca. Previous attendees have used their completed portfolios to apply to other regional workshops and residencies (Angkor Photo Workshops, Objectifs, Nha San Collective, San Art, etc.), join in group and solo local and international exhibitions, and major awards and grant submissions (Prince Claus Fund’s Seed Award, Aperture, etc.).

Follow updates on event’s page.