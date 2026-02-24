Thích Thì Talk 01 – Conversation with Lê Xuân Tiến

Sat, 07 Mar 2026

08 PM (Việt Nam) | 02 PM (Pháp)

Online

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

In 2026, Phú Lang Sa is launching a new talk series titled “Thích Thì Talk” — a space where we invite art/architecture practitioners who rarely speak publicly about their work to share more intimate reflections on their practice. The talk will be hold in Vietnamese or/and English, French.

Our first guest for “Thích Thì Talk” 01 is a bad child Lê Xuân Tiến, an artist with a distinctive artistic universe. We are curious about the world he has created — not only through his artworks, but also through his daily practice and the particular interests he has cultivated over the years.

The talk will be held in Vietnamese and will unfold in two parts: a conversation in which Tiến speaks about his work, followed by an open Q&A session.

Lê Xuân Tiến (b. 1995) ives and works in Hanoi. Under certain circumstances and conditions, Tiến is a video artist. Beginning with an interest in comics, movies, and found-footage practices, he currently works with a collage-based approach, combining online-sourced materials with those he produces himself.

