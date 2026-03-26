Open Studio “Strands of Straw”

Opening reception: 06 PM, Fri 27 Mar 2026

Opening hour: 03 PM – 07 PM, 27 Mar – 09 Apr 2026

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Hà Nội

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

Á Space invites you to “Strands of Straw”, an open studio by Đỗ Văn Hoàng. Emerging from photographic traces of family history is a body of works shaped by movements, procedures of both regulative and disruptive nature, and the unevenness of time and place.

In these works, images do not simply record what has taken place, but also participate in the very circumstances in which they appear. As different kinds of images intersect, they produce relations that both reflect and continuously displace one another; operating as records, reports, or data, yet always tending to slip from what has been set in place.

At these points of intersection, distance begins to surface. Personal history does not unfold as a continuous sequence, but as scattered fragments — moving across discrepancies of time, memory, and position.

Here, the image is both evidence and construction; both recording and staging. Where does fiction begin. What remains of the truth.

With gratitude to the individuals and organisations who supported the artist in realising this exhibition: Dogma Art Prize, Studio ARTiculate, Studio Cohe, museumtechnik, Manzi Art Space, Billy Tang, Dũng Alex, Wong Ka Nok, Ho Yuet Nga, Hoàng Nguyễn, Nguyễn Hữu Hải Duy, Nguyễn Trinh Thi, Nguyễn Long Biên, Duy Anh, Cao Việt Nga, Nguyễn Quang Vinh.

Biographies:

Đỗ Văn Hoàng (b. 1987) is a filmmaker and writer who lives and works in Hanoi. Hoang navigates his creative journey amid the reverberation of social displacements, traversing the borders of film, poetry, theatrical and the visual art. His early experience of living in a confined economic refugee camp in HongKong has enabled him to develop astonishing observational and storytelling skills, which manifest into his work. Hoàng’s practice is concerned with the disoriented fragments of contemporary daily life, distilled into surrealist imagery.

He graduated from Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema, majoring in Screenwriting in 2011. He has been working as a writer and director since then and created a number of works, including short fiction/ documentaries, video art, TV series and music videos. His works were screened on numerous occasions such as Hanoi DocFest, Yamagata Film Festival, Centre Pompidou, Guangdong Times Museum, and Documenta 15.

Châu Hoàng is a curator and translator based in Hanoi. Her practice approaches exhibition-making as a site of inquiry, examining how visual language interacts with social, cultural, and everyday contexts through site-responsive and collaborative formats. Grounded in long-term engagement with independent art spaces and artist-led initiatives in Vietnam, she has been involved with Nhà Sàn Collective since 2014 and currently serves on the Curatorial Board of Á Space.

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