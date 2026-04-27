European Literature Days 2026 | Workshop “How to Start?”

09:30 AM – 04:30 PM, 09 & 10 May 2026

Goethe-Institut Hà Nội

58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

Registration deadline: 11:59 PM, 04 May 2026

From the organzier:

“How to start?” It’s a question every writer struggles with. Where do words, characters, ideas come from? “And where am I in the picture? What all that has to do with me?” Playwriting as one of the oldest artistic expressions deals more than any other writing with the body and physicality. It communicates differently than prose or poetry or an essay. In the two-days’ workshop we explore different forms for our material and how to know, that this is the right beginning.

Over two days, participants will work through a series of exercises, writing prompts, and guided discussions led by renowed playwright and stage director Sasha Salzmann that open up questions about where our material comes from, how we find our own voice within it, and what it means to commit to a first line, a first image, a first presence on the page.

The workshop does not require previous experience in playwriting. It is open to writers of all backgrounds – those who work in prose, poetry, or essay; those who have never written for performance; those who write a great deal and those who are only beginning.

This event is part of European Literature Days, an annual literary festival organised by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) in Vietnam.

About the instructor:

Sasha Marianna Salzmann was born in Volgograd, Russia, and at the age of ten migrated to Germany with their family, where they have become one of the most relevant voices on the theatre and literary scene. They studied Theatre and Literature at the University of Hildesheim and later specialized in playwriting at the University of the Arts in Berlin. Their theatrical work, acclaimed internationally, stands out for its unique treatment of universal topics such as memory, identity or the migratory experience. It has been translated into more than twenty languages and awarded with Theatre Prize of the Academy of Arts 2020 and the Kleist-Preis literary prize in 2024. Both of their novels Beside Myself (2017) and Glorious people (2021) were nominated for the best German Book Prize and received the Literaturhäuser Prize and Hermann-Hesse-Literaturpreis in 2022. Sasha Salzmann also collaborates with various German media, curates festivals and has been a resident at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin.

About the facilitator:

Hà Nguyên Long is a stage director and spatial designer, and the Artistic Director of XPLUSX STUDIO in Paris, France, and Hanoi, Vietnam. His practice focuses on staging Vietnamese and world classics through contemporary adaptations, alongside developing playwriting through non-individual scriptwriting methods based on community dialogue and improvisation with performers.

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