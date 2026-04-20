Opening: 03 PM, Fri 01 May 2026

Exhibition: 09 AM – 08 PM, 02 – 31 May 2026

Annam Gallery

371/4 Alley 371 Hai Bà Trưng, Võ Thị Sáu ward, D.3, HCMC

Entrance Fee: 50.000 VND/person

From the organizer:

“Nam Sử Hoạ Kiếng” is a thematic exhibition on glass painting, tracing the trajectory of an art form deeply embedded in the cultural life of Southern Vietnam. From folk paintings once present in domestic spaces to imperial glass paintings of Hue – considered the origin of glass painting techniques – the exhibition unfolds a continuous journey across past, present, and future.

Beyond mere display, the exhibition approaches glass painting through a professional art-historical lens, presenting it as a layered aesthetic system in which belief, memory, and the tastes of multiple generations are reflected through each pane of glass. It also offers an opportunity to reconsider the position of glass painting within the broader narrative of Vietnamese art – transforming it from a familiar yet overlooked form into a cultural heritage that invites renewed understanding and reinterpretation.

“Nam Sử Hoạ Kiếng” is presented on the occasion of Sai Gon Vi Vu’s 10th anniversary. Evolving from a journey of exploring Saigon to engaging with deeper layers of cultural heritage, the exhibition stands as a tribute to traditional values while affirming a new direction – one in which glass painting is not only preserved, but continues to live and evolve within contemporary life.

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